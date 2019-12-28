The Idaho State women’s basketball team fell in its conference opener, 62-56, to the University of Idaho in Moscow on Saturday afternoon.
Idaho State outshot Idaho 35% (22 of 63) to 32% (19 of 60) from the floor and 33% (5 of 15) to 31% (8 of 26) from beyond the 3-point arc. The Vandals scored 16 points from the free-throw line, shooting 73%. The Bengals out-rebounded Idaho 47-42 while adding eight steals and seven blocks.
“[Allison] Kirby hit a couple of big 3s for them that kind of stemmed our tide a little bit right at the right moments,” said assistant coach Ryan Johnson. “There are certain things we are trying to do to figure out our identity.”
Diaba Konate tied her career-high with 16 points, going 6 for 13 on field goals, 1 for 2 from the 3-point line, and 3 for 6 from the free-throw line. Callie Bourne finished with a career-high 13 boards and tied her career-high in blocks with two. Montana Oltrogge added nine points for the Bengals, followed by Tomekia Whitman with eight.
Konate scored the first five points for the Bengals after sinking her second 3 of the season to open the game. The Vandals were held scoreless through the first four minutes before they went on a 14-6 run to end the first quarter leading ISU, 14-11.
Tomekia Whitman hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 14 to start the second quarter. Idaho answered back by going on a 21-12 run to end the half with its biggest lead at 35-23.
In the first half, the Vandals outshot the Bengals 40% (12 of 30) to 32% (9 of 28) from the floor while going 8 for 8 from the free-throw line and scoring seven points off of eight Bengal turnovers. ISU shot 50% (3 of 6) from 3-point range in the first half.
To open the third quarter, Idaho State went on a 12-2 run to cut the Vandal lead to 37-33 with 3:36 minutes left in the quarter. The Bengals would get as close as two points at 37-35, 40-38 and 42-40, which was the score at the end of the third. Oltrogge led the Bengals with seven points in the third quarter.
Konate’s early layup cut the Vandal lead back to two at 44-42 after Idaho jumped ahead in the fourth. Idaho would go on to sink four 3s and four free throws to end the game in a 62-56 victory.
“I like the fight that I saw throughout the third and even the fourth,” said Johnson. “They came out in the third quarter and responded. To hold them to seven points in a single quarter at home is a heck of a thing. We got right back in the game, it was right there. We’ve got to figure out how to close it out.”
Idaho State continues conference play on the road against Eastern Washington on Monday in Cheney, Washington, at 7 p.m.