The new year, people say, is a time to try new things, broaden your horizons and uncover new talents.
About 45 seconds into Idaho State's game at Weber State on Thursday, ISU post Delaney Moore did all three, lining up a 3-pointer from the right wing and hitting it. It was the first long-distance make of her career, and the first of nine in the game for the Bengals as ISU celebrated New Year's Eve with a 77-60 win over the host Wildcats.
Moore, a senior, had attempted just two other 3-pointers in her career to that point — one in 2017-18 and one in this year's season opener against Utah State — and missed both.
"That was not the play, not the play at all," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski laughed in the postgame press conference. "But they did help off of her into the post, which left her open."
Moore, usually a reluctant shooter even in the midrange, tested her new-found touch later in the game, nearly adding a second 3-pointer on a long 2 that bounced high off the rim before falling through the net.
It was a welcome development for Idaho State. With leading scorer Dora Goles going scoreless, Moore and fellow post Ellie Smith — both usually more focused on rebounding and defending — picked up the slack.
Smith finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Moore had 11 and five. All four numbers were season-highs.
"I thought they just did a good job working hard and putting themselves in a good position where they could score," Sobolewski said. "Their teammates did a good job of finding them when they were open. They got a couple of easy looks just because they ran the floor hard, but yeah, super production out of the post play."
Montana Oltrogge also hit a season-high, knocking down three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finishing with 17 points.
Thanks in large part to her shooting, ISU led 22-14 after one quarter, and Weber, the team picked to finish last in both Big Sky preseason polls, never made much of a run. The Bengals did commit 23 turnovers to Weber's 20 in a game where both teams struggled to hold on to the ball.
"It was a game where both teams looked pretty rusty," Sobolewski said. "But we seemed to settle in a little bit better in the second half. Right in the beginning of the game, we came out pretty excited and took some tough shots, but I thought we did a good job of settling in."
Diaba Konate added 12 points and six assists for the Bengals, who moved to 5-1 (3-0) with the win.
The teams will play again Saturday, this time in Pocatello, at 2 p.m.
IDAHO STATE 77, WEBER STATE 60
Idaho State 22 18 21 16 — 77
Weber State 14 18 14 14 — 16
Idaho State — Oltrogge 17, Smith 14, Konate 12, Moore 11, Bourne 7, Ors 7, Sweeney 5, Whitman 4.
Weber State — Johnson 12, Williams 10, Pentzer 9, Hickok 8, Matthews 8, Torbert 6, Solovi 5, Peterson 2.