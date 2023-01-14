Watching this Idaho State team operate is like watching a peacock take flight. It isn’t supposed to work. These Bengals are exceedingly young, strikingly inexperienced. To field a team for this season, Seton Sobolewski had to cobble together a roster of players all manner of ways: Freshmen from Washington, transfers from Kansas, plus only a couple key returners, adding up to a group almost entirely devoid of the experience that has fueled so many of the best ISU teams.

So when it works, like in the first three quarters of ISU’s home matchup with Montana Saturday afternoon, it’s remarkable to watch. Some freshmen knocked down key triples. Others waded into crowds to grab offensive rebounds over opponents six inches taller than them. Callie Bourne turned in another solid game, 22 points to pair with seven rebounds and eight assists, and several teammates threaded critical triples to keep the Griz at bay.

Callie Bourne vertical

Idaho State guard Callie Bourne brings the ball up the floor during Saturday's game against Montana.
Laura Bello ISU

Idaho State forward Laura Bello goes up for a short shot during Saturday's game against Montana.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.