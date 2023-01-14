Watching this Idaho State team operate is like watching a peacock take flight. It isn’t supposed to work. These Bengals are exceedingly young, strikingly inexperienced. To field a team for this season, Seton Sobolewski had to cobble together a roster of players all manner of ways: Freshmen from Washington, transfers from Kansas, plus only a couple key returners, adding up to a group almost entirely devoid of the experience that has fueled so many of the best ISU teams.
So when it works, like in the first three quarters of ISU’s home matchup with Montana Saturday afternoon, it’s remarkable to watch. Some freshmen knocked down key triples. Others waded into crowds to grab offensive rebounds over opponents six inches taller than them. Callie Bourne turned in another solid game, 22 points to pair with seven rebounds and eight assists, and several teammates threaded critical triples to keep the Griz at bay.
But what made that effort so remarkable is also what made the Bengals’ fourth quarter so weird. ISU dropped this game to Montana, 77-68, because the hosts looked like ghosts of themselves in the fourth frame. Check out Idaho State’s numbers in the final stanza: 3-for-20 shooting, 0-for-7 from deep, three turnovers. That allowed the Griz to outscore the Bengals in the frame, 24-8, erasing what was once a double-digit deficit to win relatively comfortably.
If nothing else, it was strange. All game, ISU (8-8, 3-2 Big Sky) was shooting it really well. Freshman Cam Collman splashed three triples. Fellow freshman Kacey Spink nailed one. Transfer forward Laura Bello, who has filled a rather big need for her team around the basket, was having a solid afternoon. Then… it all vanished like mist from a spray bottle.
“It was missed shots. It was missed shots. Couple turnovers,” Sobolewski said. “I thought we got some great looks. We had a couple of shots rim in and out. We had a couple shots that, shot selection was a little tough, but we just couldn't get them to go down. Maybe it's fatigue at that point or whatever, but I thought we got some good looks to stay in it, and just couldn't make them.”
As the Bengals languished, the Grizzlies surged. Guard Sammy Fatkin, an electric playmaker and shot-maker, totaled 28 points. She tallied 12 of those in the fourth alone. She canned two treys in the fourth. On a couple occasions, she beat her defender for baskets at the rim. On another, Montana guard Gina Marxen drove into the lane, drew Fatkin’s defender, so she lasered a pass to Fatkin, who cashed a long ball — 73-64, Griz, less than a minute to play.
If the Bengals were having any luck on offense, maybe they could have offered a rebuttal. Instead, that was game over.
“I thought we got a little nervous going into the fourth, when we were down a little bit,” Bourne said, “but we still got good shots. We've just gotta finish those and crash a bit harder. I think we had some good shots, good looks.”
It might feel tempting to label that — this young team feeling nerves as the game gets closer in crunch time — as the most meaningful difference between this ISU team and those in recent years. Sobolewski made one correction: His most veteran teams did get tight.
“I just think they knew how to handle it,” Sobolewski said. “When they did, it’s like, OK, here's that moment, so we've gotta put some extra on something. We gotta give extra effort in something to help turn this around, or a big O-board put-back or whatever. And this team doesn't know how to do that quite yet. But I'm optimistic. We'll get there.”
The truth is there’s no real way to expedite that process. Sobolewski’s best ISU teams learned to manage these moments the way this one will have to: Through experience. That’s what makes these games, even if they’re losses, valuable for the Bengals. Maybe they learn to improve shot selection. Perhaps they’ll understand when — and how — to crash the glass when things get tight. Heck, maybe it’ll be something else entirely, some lesson that only a coach with Sobolewski’s pedigree can impart to teenagers.
He might have already worked his magic with Bello. A transfer from DII Newman in Wichita, Kansas, Bello carded 14 points and nine rebounds in this one. That tracks with her recent outings: 10 and six against Montana State, 19 and 10 against Weber State, 19 and nine against Northern Colorado. Those are encouraging showings for ISU for a number of reasons, but this one in particular: Bello has become the interior force the Bengals lacked in recent years. She’s filled a need of utmost importance.
“I’m really looking forward to how it all plays out in the next two years, because I think she can be a really good player,” Sobolewski said. “Great athlete. She can grab the rim easy. When she wants to really get after it, she can do some things other people can't do.”
Will that help ISU find ways to win the close ones? Only time will tell. For now, they’ll have to settle for looking like peacocks.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
