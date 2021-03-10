BOISE — The Idaho State Bengals' leading scorer had 12 points.
The Bengals shot 6 for 21 — on layups.
And in a game in which they led for over 30 minutes, they only had that lead in double digits for about five.
Tuesday's first-round win over Portland State was a walk in the park for the ISU women — sunshine and puppies, beautiful passing and brilliant defense. Wednesday's 65-55 triumph over Northern Colorado was a marathon — one that the Bengals led almost the whole way, sure, but one in which they were constantly glancing over their own shoulder, unable to come up with the final kick that would drop their opponent and cut the suspense at Idaho Central Arena.
"That definitely had a tournament feel to it. Every time you would build some type of lead into double figures and have a chance to take off, they did a great job of responding," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "They'd hit a tough shot, or get a putback and a foul. That's kind of what you'd expect in this tournament, every year here is going to be tough."
The Bengals will play either No. 2 Idaho or No. 3 Montana State in the Big Sky championship game Friday at noon, with a chance to win their first conference tournament title since 2011-12.
"It's so exciting," guard Callie Bourne said. "We've been working for it all year. I don't think any of us besides Estefi (Ors) have been in this position, so we're looking forward to it."
In point of fact, the Bears never got all that close to taking the lead in the second half of Wednesday's game, coming within five points just once, midway through the third quarter.
But when the prize for the winner is a trip to the Big Sky title game — and the reward for the loser is a whole lot of nothing (or technically, in ISU's case, an automatic bid to the WNIT, so, close enough) — a consistent six- to eight-point lead doesn't feel like much, and letting an opponent hang around is not exactly a comfortable position to be in.
But try as they might, the Bengals just couldn't find the run to put Northern Colorado away in a grindingly physical second half. "Basketball is a game of runs" is conventional wisdom, but that certainly wasn't the case Wednesday, as neither team scored more than five straight points in the second half.
The Bengals' first double-digit lead, at 37-26 in the third quarter after a Delaney Moore jumper, was cut back down to nine on a Hannah Simental layup 15 seconds later.
Bourne made a 3 pointer to push the lead to 11 early in the fourth quarter, but the Bengals didn't score for four-and-a-half minutes after that, a run that was finally broken by Montana Oltrogge's 3-pointer with four minutes, 13 seconds to play.
The Bears had one more push left, getting ISU's lead back down to seven with 2:21 to play, but Moore made a baseline jumper and the Bengals made their free throws — four from Ors, three from Bourne and two from Dora Goles — to finally kill their Bears and book their spot in the final.
"I thought we just played consistently, played like we had all year long," Sobolewski said. "We tried to play good defense, tried to rebound the ball well, tried to share the ball and play really hard, and it worked out for us."
In that atmosphere, ISU's depth was crucial. Bourne, who played just 10 minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, tied Ellie Smith for the team lead with 12 points, and added 10 rebounds and five assists.
Goles, the Bengals' leading scorer in the regular season, made just 3 of 12 shots and finished with nine points, but Oltrogge had 10 off the bench.
All eight players who got in the game scored for Idaho State, with seven of them scoring in the second half — and the one who didn't, starting point guard Diaba Konate, handed out three of her game-high six assists after the break.
"That's how it's been all year," Sobolewski said. "We very rarely just have somebody have an amazing game. It's always a bunch of people close to double figures."
IDAHO STATE 65, NORTHERN COLORADO 55
Northern Colorado 17 7 13 18 — 55
Idaho State 17 14 13 21 — 65
Northern Colorado — Davis 19, Whyte 14, Galloway 6, Finau 5, Chapman 4, Gayles 3, Simental 2, Wiggins 2.
Idaho State — Bourne 12, Smith 12, Oltrogge 10, Goles 9, Moore 8, Ors 7, Konate 6, Whitman 1.