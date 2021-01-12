The Idaho State women's basketball team has added a game against Northwest Nazarene University to its 2020-21 schedule. The Bengals will host the Nighthawks on Friday, Feb. 5, with the start time to be announced at a later date.
This will be the third meeting between the two schools. The teams last met on Nov. 24, 2014, with the Bengals winning 88-69.
The game comes during one of the longer breaks in Idaho State's Big Sky conference schedule.
Previously, the Bengals were not scheduled to play between Jan. 30 (at Southern Utah) and Feb. 11 (at Idaho).