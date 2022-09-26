Seton Sobolewski coaching on sideline.jpg

Idaho State women's basketball coach Seton Sobolewski directs his team during a 2020 game.

 Brooks Nuanez

Idaho State women's basketball coach Seton Sobolewski has received a five-year contract extension that runs through the 2027 season, the program announced on Monday afternoon.

The extension, which goes until May 21, 2027 and comes one year into Sobolewski’s earlier five-year deal, increases his current base salary to $139,287 and includes built-in annual salary increases of $6,000.

 