Idaho State women's basketball coach Seton Sobolewski has received a five-year contract extension that runs through the 2027 season, the program announced on Monday afternoon.
The extension, which goes until May 21, 2027 and comes one year into Sobolewski’s earlier five-year deal, increases his current base salary to $139,287 and includes built-in annual salary increases of $6,000.
The new deal also includes nine bonus opportunities totaling a maximum of $95,500 in annual supplemental compensation.
“Achieving a back-to-back Big Sky Championship last season scores another extraordinary mark in what is a tremendous legacy for Bengal Women’s Basketball,” ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros said via release. “This extension reinforces our belief in Coach Sobolewski and his staff. They are doing excellent work to continue building championship teams in a very competitive environment. Their commitment to our student-athletes, and their enthusiasm for our university is important and appreciated.”
The extension comes on the heels of last season, when ISU captured a Big Sky regular-season championship, its third under Sobolewski, the program's all-time winningest coach. The Bengals advanced to the Big Sky tournament, where they exited after one game. They made the WNIT, where they bowed out with a first-round loss to Wyoming.
Sobolewski, who took over as head coach in 2008, has been named the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year three times and has guided his teams to five postseason appearances during his tenure, playing in the WNIT three times and the NCAA Tournament twice.
“My family and I are thrilled about this contract extension. I am very appreciative of the commitment that President (Kevin) Satterlee and Pauline Thiros have made to women’s basketball, and that they continue to make,” Sobolewski said via release. “It is an honor to continue as the Idaho State women’s basketball coach.”