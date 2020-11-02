The Idaho State sports information department confirmed that the ISU volleyball team returned to practice Monday following a two-week self-isolation period for COVID-19.
It’s unclear whether a player, coach or other staff member tested positive, or if there were multiple positive tests.
The volleyball team is the second ISU team known to have quarantined, in whole or in part, in recent weeks.
Portions of the men’s basketball team, who also began a self-isolation period in late October after having been deemed to have come into close contact with someone who tested positive, resumed practice Saturday, per Idaho State.