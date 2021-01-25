The Idaho State women’s volleyball team dropped its season opener 3-2 against the University of Montana on Sunday afternoon in Reed Gym in a tough five-set battle.
Idaho State started the game strong, winning the first set with a dominant 25-14 score. The Bengals finished with a .435 attack percentage, led by Sadie Gardner’s six kills and Danielle Devlin’s four kills on four attacks.
The second and third sets went to the Grizzlies 25-21 and 25-16, respectively. Helping the Griz was their defensive effort on the net, out-blocking the Bengals 10-2 between the two sets.
The Bengals didn’t give up though, coming back to win the fourth set 25-18. The Bengals’ comeback in the fourth was helped by freshman outside hitter Celestial Miller, who recorded three kills on seven attacks.
Going into the fifth, the Griz were able to pull away, win the final set 15-8 and secure the 3-2 victory.
The Bengals finished the game out hitting the Griz, .195 to .179. Devlin led the team hitting .421 with 10 kills on 19 total attacks. Taylor Meeks followed close behind, hitting .400 with seven kills on 15 attacks.
Gardner led the team overall with 13 kills on 33 attacks and two errors.
The Bengals were outblocked 14-10. Meeks led the team with two solo blocks and four block assists.
Two Bengals recorded double-digit digs. Mahala Bradburn led the team with 11 digs and Kennedee Tracy followed with 10.