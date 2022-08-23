FD6A7083.jpg

Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle (center) chats with a player and kicker Ian Hershey (right) during Tuesday’s practice.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

As Idaho State game week begins, as the Charlie Ragle era draws closer to beginning, the Bengals' team has zoomed into focus. Their Week 1 opponent has not, at least not in this newspaper.

So we reached out to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Alex Wright for the scoop on UNLV, which hosts Idaho State at 12:30 p.m. PT Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. 

FD6A7099.jpg

Idaho State receivers coach DJ Steward (left) gives instruction to wide receiver Shane Dailey Jr. during fall practice.
Vander Waal at Century

Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal unfurls a pass downfield during Wednesday's practice at Century High School.

