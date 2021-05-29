Three Idaho State athletes competed in College Station, Texas, at the 2021 NCAA Division I track and field West Regionals over the past three days.
Leo Finsterbusch, a senior, started off the competition for the Bengals competing in the hammer Wednesday. He finished the competition in 45th place and threw 173’ 3” (52.80m).
“It was really great to have Leo make an appearance at this meet as a final capstone on his career at Idaho State,” head coach Hillary Merkley said.
The high jump competition finished Friday. Owen Mitchell and Adam Elorrieta, both freshmen competing in their first outdoor regional meet, jumped 6’ 7” (2.01m). Elorrieta finished in a four-way tie for 40th and Mitchell finished in a two-way tie for 44th.
“Owen and Adam, who are freshmen, came in and competed and saw that they belong at this level, and there is much more to come in their future,” Merkley said. “I was really proud of all of them and the year they have had.”
These performances conclude the 2021 track and field season for the Bengals.