POCATELLO — The new track at Idaho State’s Davis Field is a runner’s dream. For one thing, it doesn’t have an unexplained dip on one curve like the old track did. It’s regulation, it’s brand-spanking new and, with sparkling clean gray and orange lanes, it’s gorgeous.
More importantly for the Idaho State athletes, it’s theirs, which finally sunk in over the weekend as ISU hosted the Bengal Invite, the first meet at the new track and field complex.
“I remember one of my jumps, I remember feeling a little nervous, and then thinking to myself, I’m home, I practice on this,” said Brianna VanVleet, who finished second in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump. “And I kind of settled in. And that’s when I started competing better, realizing that this is the same thing that I practice on every week.
“It was really nice to know that I’ve run on this track, I’ve jumped on these boards. I’m home.”
After years of running on a track so wonky that they couldn’t host events and jumping on torn-up old mats — and seeing what they didn’t have when they traveled to other schools for meets — the Bengals finally have a state-of-the-art facility, one that puts them at the very top of that category in the Big Sky Conference.
“I heard one athlete say, ‘I think I want to transfer to Idaho State,’” head coach Hillary Merkley said. “Now, I didn’t encourage that in any way, but I heard that from a distance just because they’re looking at the facility when they come in. ... It’s one of the best-looking facilities in the conference, I think.”
That’s a good match for the Bengals’ new-found status on the track. The only thing as bright as the orange lanes at the new Davis Field was ISU’s future after the 2020 indoor Big Sky championships, a meet at which the Bengal men finished second and the women third. ISU athletes won three of the four major individual awards given out. And only traditional power Northern Arizona, a legitimate national-level program, scored more total points than the Bengals.
Coming two years after the men had finished ninth and the women 12th — dead last — at the indoor championships, those results turned more heads than someone walking an elephant in Times Square. It was a hard-earned coming-out party, the culmination of years of work and the coaches’ vision for the program.
Not even two weeks after, sports across the country were suspended and canceled by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Merkley and Treyshon Malone had to fly home from Albuquerque, New Mexico, before Malone even got a chance to compete in the NCAA nationals in the long jump, where he was ISU’s first indoor national qualifier since 2011.
“It was great to have the second- and third-place finish and have things come together for us. And then COVID hits and all of our hard work is put on hold and feels like it was a waste,” Merkley said. “And so I think it’s just important to remind our athletes that it is about a process and we don’t always get what we’re working for.”
The entire 2020 outdoor track season went down the drain. So too did the 2021 indoor conference championships, which were axed just two months ago, after teams had competed in something close to a regular indoor season.
After that 2020 indoor conference meet, helpfully held at Holt Arena, ISU was in a new position of building on success instead of trying to get there in the first place. That’s an interesting position all by itself.
“I think that’s just part of our learning process that we have to learn that if I’m only doing this for an outcome, and to be at the top, then that’s not likely that you’re ever going to stay at the top,” Merkley said. “You’re going to run into challenges and setbacks. We’re always going to have those, but you have to just keep grinding and figure out who you are becoming in the process.”
Add in the forced pause immediately after that first taste of success, and things get really intriguing.
Call it home-field advantage, call it some things breaking the right way (and there certainly was some of that), but the Bengals’ status in the Big Sky shot into the stratosphere in February 2020 — and then they didn’t get a chance to solidify that status for over a year.
That’s added plenty of importance to this spring outdoor season. ISU is no longer the struggling program with the joke of a track. The Bengals have a sparkling new reputation and a sparkling new facility to match. Now they’re finally getting a chance to prove they deserve both, and they didn’t disappoint at the Bengal Invite.
Against competition including fellow Big Sky schools Weber State, Montana, Montana State and Southern Utah, plus BYU, Utah Valley and a couple of smaller schools, Elizabeth Butler set a PR of 54.65 seconds in winning the 400. Presley Timmons and Collin Dylla swept the 800-meter events. And the ISU men dominated the long-distance events, with Joe Simmons winning the 5,000 meters and Zach Montoya setting a new Davis Field record of 30:39.95 in the 10,000.
Jess Swannack also won in the pole vault, as did the ISU women in the 4x400 relay.
Kylie Greenwell finished second in the hammer throw but with the fourth-best mark in ISU history, highlighting a quintet of Bengal women who finished second in their events. She was joined by Kyndal Martin in the 400 hurdles, Mary Kate Marshall in the 1,500 meters, Kapri Orton in the high jump and VanVleet in the triple jump.
“I just think it’s an awesome experience for Idaho State University athletes to be able to compete on a actual track,” VanVleet said. “And I think that we’re seeing improvements in our team. It’s super exciting to just be out there and run on the new track and compete at home for the first time in a really long time.”