The Idaho State track and field teams opened their spring seasons Friday in a dual meet at Montana State University.
The meet was broken into three sections: jumps were up first, throws and distance followed, and the meet finished with the sprints and hurdles.
Women's Meet
The pole vaulting group started off the day strong as Brooke Anger, Jessica Swannack, and Louise Lallement swept the podium.
Anger won the event with a mark of 3.70m (12' 1.5"). Swannack came in next with a mark of 3.55m (11' 7.75") and Lallement jumped the same height 3.55m (11' 7.75") but came in third due to misses.
In the high jump, Kapri Orton finished second, jumping 1.63m (5-04.25), just under her personal best. Ashley Van Vleet-Sturgis followed in third place.
In the shot put, Alyssa Gorrell finished second with a throw of 13.28m (43' 7").
On the sprints side, Elizabeth Butler had a great first meet with the Bengals. She placed second in the 200m with a time of 26.85 seconds and came in first in the 400m with a time of 58.93.
Van Vleet-Sturgis, Ashley Hutchinson, and Kyndal Martin placed second through fourth, respectively, in the 400m.
Men's Meet
Chase Gardom placed first in the long jump with a new personal record of 6.81m (22' 4.24") to start off the men's competition.
The high jump followed with a strong performance by Owen Mitchell. He won the event with a jump of 2.03m (6' 8") which is just under his personal best of 2.05m (6' 8.75").
Gardom and Nakobe Rogers followed Mitchell with second- and third-place finishes, respectively.
Keegan Luker picked up his first win of the year in the weight throw. He recorded a mark of 16.59m (54' 5.25") to win the event.
Luker recorded a personal best in the shot put with a mark of (51' 1") which placed him third. Zack Ramos and Sergio Garcia-Jimenez followed with fourth- and fifth-place finishes in their first meet at Idaho State.
In the 200m race, Kodee Vining placed third with a time of 22.99 seconds.
Cal Duke won the 400m race with a time of 50.54 seconds. Vining followed in second and Gardom recorded a third place finish.
To round out the meet, the Bengals placed second and third in the 60m hurdles. Duke finished second with a time of 8.76 seconds and Gardom third with a time of 8.83.
Looking Ahead
The Bengals head to Ogden, Utah, on Jan. 29-30 to compete in the Weber State Indoor Invitational.