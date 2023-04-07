Glenn Alford

Glenn Alford

 Submitted photo/Idaho State University

This is the kind of story only Glenn Alford can tell.

Idaho State has announced that it is going to rename the press box in Holt Arena in honor of Alford, the long-time former sports information director at ISU. The school is planning a fundraising push during Tuesday’s Giving Day to raise money to update the press box, including a wall mural and plaques that will commemorate Alford’s work there.

Glenn Alford

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.