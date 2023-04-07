This is the kind of story only Glenn Alford can tell.
Idaho State has announced that it is going to rename the press box in Holt Arena in honor of Alford, the long-time former sports information director at ISU. The school is planning a fundraising push during Tuesday’s Giving Day to raise money to update the press box, including a wall mural and plaques that will commemorate Alford’s work there.
But did you know the press box that will be named in his honor almost wasn’t built?
The original architect’s drawings for the nation’s first indoor football facility didn’t include a press box. Alford went to Dubby Holt, the ISU athletic director whose dream it was to construct what was then known as the Minidome, to ask why.
“He said we had $2.8 million and we ran out of money – sorry,” Alford recalled. “He said they (the media) can sit in the stands.”
Fortunately, a steel strike and former ISU Financial Vice President William Bartz both came riding to the rescue. When steelworkers went on strike for several months during construction of the Dome, which lasted from October 1968 until May of 1970, Bartz took the money he would have paid the construction company and invested it in short-term municipal bonds. The investment netted enough cash to build two press boxes and pave the parking area.
Alford spent 27 years manning that press box for Idaho State football games, as well as performing other sports information duties down closer to the floor at what eventually became Holt Arena in its originator’s honor. Alford staffed men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track and softball inside Holt, and other athletic events at various venues around the ISU campus. He was the official NCAA record-keeper for Bengal athletics, the interface between local and national media and ISU coaches and athletes, and the unofficial story teller for the Idaho State athletic department dating back to his hiring at ISU in 1967 through today. He is a member of both the Idaho State and National Sports Information Director’s Halls of Fame.
Two former interns who worked under Alford in the sports information office back in the 1980s got together to push the idea of renaming the press box in Alford’s honor. They are also spearheading the fundraising to help renovate the space and improve the technology available to Alford’s successors in today’s SID office.
“This is a project that we’re really, really excited about,” said Crew Keller, senior associate athletic director at ISU. “We can’t take credit for this, though. We have to give that to Tim Ostroot. He reached out to Pauline and myself and said, ‘I think we have a real opportunity here. There’s nobody more fit for having a press box named after them than Glenn Alford.’ So we took advantage of that great idea on Tim’s part.”
Ostroot arrived in Pocatello with his wife, Tina, who was a track and field athlete at ISU and was named to the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 1980. He was looking for part-time work and Alford was able to find him some work study money to help out in the SID’s office.
“When I connected with Glenn, he was really a mentor and quite a motivator for me,” said Ostroot, who has worked as a lawyer, a researcher and a Division-III hockey coach back in his native Minnesota since graduating from Idaho State. “The impact on my life was substantial. He taught me how to be a better writer and he taught me how to take care of the profession of being a sports information director. But he was also a great friend.”
When Ostroot saw the renovations that were being made to Holt Arena over the past year, “It just struck me that with everything Glenn’s done for the university, I thought it would be a great thing to do for him.”
Ostroot enlisted the help of another former Alford intern, Steve Vanderpool, who worked in the ISU SID office without pay for most of his Idaho State undergraduate career. Vanderpool, who has gone on to work in sports information for the United States Football League, Major League Soccer, USC and the University of Illinois, among others, worked with Ostroot to raise seed money of $5,000 to begin the press box renovation.
Keller and Ostroot are hoping they can raise between $10,000 and $15,000 to accomplish the basic remodel during Bengal Giving Day on Tuesday. Anything over that amount will go toward improving technology for the current SID Jon Match and his staff.
“One example – Jon said they need a new laptop so they can operate the video board appropriately,” Keller said. “We’d love to make the internet interconnectivity better – anything that can make Jon and his staff’s life easier, and that will assist the folks from the media and other teams who use that facility.”
Construction on the press box renovation will begin this summer, and is expected to be completed by the time football season begins in the fall. A date hasn’t been selected yet for the dedication ceremony.
Alford, a Stanford graduate, was initially stunned when he found out the press box was going to be named for him.
“Nobody gets into sports information because they think they might be honored or get recognition,” he said. “The whole point of sports information is to get somebody else recognition or honors. I’m not sure any sports information director in America would expect something like this to happen.”
Alford, who will turn 81 in June, is a treasure trove of entertaining stories about ISU athletic history. For example, he said he first noticed something was up in regards to an indoor arena on his very first ISU football road trip in 1967, when the Bengals were traveling to play at New Mexico. Also on the plane that day were Holt, ISU President William “Bud” Davis, Bartz, the financial VP, and Lloyd Watkins, the Academic Vice-President.
“I was wondering what in the hell was going on with all these big wigs going to an Idaho State-New Mexico football game,” Alford recalled. “…I found out they were there because they wanted to see The Pit, New Mexico’s basketball arena. Why? Because it seated 18,000 people and its roof was a two-story building, because they had dug way down. Dubby figured that would be a cost-saving measure (in constructing the Minidome).”
Alford figured he could start taking it all seriously, though, when Larry Hovey, a sportswriter for the Twin Falls Times-News, wrote a story nominating Davis for the “idiot of the year” award, and speculating that Holt was smoking marijuana in his pipe for their crazy idea of building an indoor football stadium.
“I thought if the media is taking note of it – even if they’re laughing at it – this could actually happen,” Alford said.
Happen it did. The ISU students approved a referendum in early 1968, establishing a student fee increase to raise $2.8 million for the construction of an indoor stadium. In May of 1970, ISU hosted the first sporting event in the dome – the ISU spring football game. It broke the Idaho record for largest crowd for an indoor sporting event in the state at that time – 7,900 fans.
It also provided Alford with another one of his amusing folk tales. This one involved then ISU-football Coach Ed Cavanaugh, who delegated the running of that first spring game to his coordinators while he repaired to the catwalk high above the field to watch from a better angle. When the game was over and nobody could find Cavanaugh, a security guard was dispatched to the catwalk, which is 108 feet above field level, only to find the coach desperately clutching onto the railing and waiting for help to get down.
“He grabbed Phil Luckey (ISU’s trainer) by the throat and said, ‘If you tell anybody about this, I’ll kill you,’” Alford said. “He (Cavanaugh) is dead, so I guess we can talk about it now.”
In the early days of the Dome, football games became social events. Alford said attendance regularly averaged over 11,000 a game in the 11,800-capacity stadium. “It was like going to a play,” Alford said. “The women were in their high heels and the guys were in suits and ties. It was the place to be.”
It was also a terrific venue for indoor track meets. Holt, who was a track star and later a track coach in his own right, worked together with a company out of Albuquerque, N.M. to design what they hoped would be the fastest indoor track in the world.
“That first year we had indoor track, America’s best track athletes came here to set records,” Alford said. “We set 10 world records that first year… Nobody had a 220-yard banked indoor track (like ISU’s). Madison Square Garden was like 160 yards – it was like going around in a circle. We had those long straightaways, and coming into those turns was like coming out a slingshot. “
The ISU track program, headed by Bob Beaton, became an indoor track powerhouse, and the six indoor meets held that first year in the dome all attracted 8,000 or more fans.
Alford built a lot of great memories during his years as SID – enjoying those early years of the Minidome as a showcase, working with the 1976-77 Bengal basketball team that upset UCLA in the NCAA Tournament and reaching the Elite 8, and being part of the 1981 1-AA National Championship Football team. But Alford says none of those things can match the gravity of one unfortunate event during his tenure.
“Marcus Jackson,” he says unequivocally, when asked the most important thing he did during his SID tenure.
In 1996, Jackson, a Bengal defensive back, was paralyzed in a game at Holt Arena against Western Montana when an opposing running back’s knee delivered a crushing blow to his neck. Alford watched the play and the aftermath from the press box. The following Monday, he was trying to plan a news conference to update the local media on Jackson’s condition, but he was at a loss.
Then he remembered that ISU had played Mississippi in the season opener that year, and Ole Miss had gone through a similar experience when one of its players, Chuckie Mullins, was paralyzed from a game injury.
Alford called Ole Miss sports information director Langston Rogers, who told him he needed to do three things: 1. Record every media inquiry, 2. Issue an update to the media every day on Marcus’ condition, even if nothing significant had changed and 3). As long as Marcus is alive and functioning and has anything to do with Idaho State, “He’s yours,” Rogers told Alford. “You’re responsible for all media involvement with Marcus.”
Even after Alford left his role as SID in 1997 and Marcus returned to campus in 1999 to complete his degree, Alford took responsibility for media interactions with Jackson. He remains in contact with Jackson, who now lives in Colorado and manages a non-profit organization.
After he left his SID role, Alford worked for the Office of University Relations full-time until 2002, then on a part-time basis until 2007. While he’s still somewhat shocked about the naming of the press box in his honor, he’s excited that his daughter Rosa recently moved back to Pocatello and will be able to take part in the commemoration ceremony next fall.
“Maybe she’ll see that her dad wasn’t a geezer all his life,” Alford said with characteristic self-deprecating wit, “that maybe he had a little juice in him at one time.”
Even though Alford doesn’t get around physically as well as he used to, he’s still got plenty of “juice.” Just pull up a chair sometime and ask him to tell you a story about ISU athletics. Then get ready to laugh.
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.