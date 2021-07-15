POCATELLO, Idaho – Idaho State tennis players Gary Rendek and Hristina Cvetkovic were named Idaho State's Big Sky Conference Scholar Athletes recipients for the 2020-21 academic year on Thursday.
"Our annual Scholar-Athlete awards always shine a light on some of the best and brightest representatives that our league has to offer, and that is especially so for our 2020-21 recipients," Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. "This group navigated a global pandemic while not only performing well in their respective sport but also being amongst the top of their peer group academically. On behalf of the Big Sky."
Rendek finished his playing career at Idaho State this spring. He was 8-7 in doubles this season on a team that advanced to the Big Sky Conference title match. He leaves Idaho State with his master's in business administration. Rendek was 8-2 in doubles play during the 2019-20 season. In 2019, he earned all-conference honors after posting a 13-2 record.
Cvetkovic came to Idaho State from Serbia in 2017 and played No. 1 singles for the majority of her career. She is leaving Idaho State with her master's in athletic administration.
To be eligible for this award, the student-athlete must have exhausted his or her intercollegiate athletic eligibility and/or be a member of the graduating class, earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 (on a 4.0) scale, been a participant in a Big Sky-sponsored sport, completed at least two (2) years of intercollegiate competition at the institution, and been a letter winner.