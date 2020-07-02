Deciding on a career path can be a difficult decision. For Madison Fenske, the difficulty came in finding a school that would not only allow her to study nursing, but also compete in Division I tennis.
At just 13 years old, Fenske envisioned a future for herself that involved tennis and nursing, and she wasn't willing to compromise.
"It was a big deal for me when looking for a school to go to," Fenske said.
Her love for tennis started at a young age and continued to grow as it bonded the Fenske family.
"My family is a big tennis family," Fenske said. "My sister and I grew up playing high school together. My mom still plays and we play doubles together all the time. She has a group of friends that we play with every week."
Fenske's little sister, Meghan, attends the University of Arizona, where she played on the club tennis team.
"It was really fun growing up," Fenske reminisced. "We did everything together and have a lot of memories together."
Fenske's father, Tom, swam at Arizona and went on to compete as a professional triathlete. However, Fenske sees him as much more.
"I'm so grateful for my dad," said Fenske. "He would take off time from work and travel with me and pay for hotels and everything. He was a really big help for me and he was really supportive."
The support she received from her parents allowed Fenske to start competing at a more competitive level at the age of 12. Coming from a small town — Rapid City, South Dakota — that meant a lot of sacrifices, time, and money.
"My journey was a little difficult because we don't have the resources that big cities have, necessarily," Fenske said. "In order to get noticed by a coach, you have to play a lot of tournaments, and for me growing up the closest place to travel to was Minneapolis, which is eight hours away. I would have to travel eight hours just to play and be able to accumulate a ranking."
Fortunately, that dedication paid off for Fenske. Not only did she get attention from Division I programs, but ISU head coach Gretchen Maloney gave her the opportunity to study nursing while continuing to compete.
"Ultimately I came to ISU because Gretchen was so supportive of the nursing program," Fenske said. "When I toured the school I saw that it was possible to do both. There have been a lot of athletes that have successfully completed the program. I just wanted something different and to go outside of South Dakota."
Needless to say, being a student-athlete while going through the nursing program is not for the weak-hearted. Fenske took that challenge by the horns.
"There were definitely times when it was challenging," said Fenske. "You stay up all night to study, you travel on the weekend, and when you come back of course there will be a test on Monday. It was really nice having my teammate Megan Poe around. We motivated each other and pushed each other in the classroom and on the court. That was a big help that we were both going through it together."
Fenske also recognized her coach as a major influence as she successfully dominated the nursing-athlete grind.
"Gretchen definitely prioritized school, so she was very understanding if we couldn't make it to practice because we had class," Fenske said. "It was really helpful to know that your coach was supportive of doing well in the classroom."
Fenske's love for nursing also gave her the motivation to put in the countless hours.
"Nursing is such a wide spectrum of things you can do," Fenske explained. "You can work in multiple settings and continuously further your education. I was a patient care tech for the Ortho-Neuro unit at my hospital back home last summer, so I got to see what it's like in the work health care setting and I really love the patient interaction. It's really rewarding when someone says you made their day or that you helped them."
She first noticed her interest in health sciences in her childhood.
"Growing up in school, I always gravitated towards biology and anatomy," said Fenske. "I always thought the human body was super intricate and it kind of amazed me how the body works."
Now an Idaho State graduate who recently passed her National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) this past Thursday, Fenske will begin orientation for her first job the first week of August in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she will work in the cardiology unit.
With just a short five-hour drive from home and familiar faces around, Fenske looks forward to the next chapter of her life.
"It will be nice to still be close to family, but it's also a bigger city than Rapid, so I just want to experience something new. I have friends there and my boyfriend lives there, too."
The lessons that come along with being an athlete will always reside with Fenske.
"With nursing, it's sort of like being on a sports team," Fenske said. "You have to rely on your coworkers and I have faith that they will help guide me as a new grad."