Idaho State softball senior infielder Emma Bordenkecher and senior pitcher Kelsea Sweeney were named the Big Sky Conference Softball Players of the Week on Monday.
Bordenkecher batted .722 with 13 hits, four runs scored and two RBIs over five games at the UC Riverside Classic in California last weekend.
The Lake Elsinore, California, native delivered 10 hits in her final 11 at bats, and finished the weekend with five extra base hits — four doubles and one home run — for a 1.111 slugging percentage and a .737 on base percentage.
Bordenkecher went 4 for 4 in her final two games against Santa Clara and UC Riverside and delivered two-hit outings against UTEP and UC Riverside.
She also totaled 10 assists and nine putouts playing first and third base on the weekend.
The Big Sky weekly honor is the third of her career.
Sweeney collected her first conference weekly accolade after recording a 1.78 ERA over three starts and 19.2 innings in California.
The Las Vegas native carried the Bengals to a 6-2 victory over UC Riverside in the tournament finale with a complete game effort.
On the weekend, she totaled nine strikeouts and walked six.