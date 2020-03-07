The Idaho State softball team fell in a close 5-3 contest to Purdue on Saturday morning in Fort Collins, Colorado.
In the late game, ISU was leading tournament hosts Colorado State 2-1 in the top of the seventh when the game was suspended due to darkness.
"It was a good day overall, showing some fight when behind and finding a way to get things done," said ISU head coach Cristal Brown.
The Bengals put together nine hits against Purdue, led by Emma Bordenkecher going 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.
Morgan Hess was 2 for 4 with a double and Kaylee Butterworth was 2 for 3. Mailee Newman hit a two-run homer and Frankie Tago had a single.
ISU took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first after Newman homered down the left field line, bringing in Bordenkecher, who doubled to get the momentum going.
The Boilermakers took back a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single and a two-run homer of their own.
Butterworth singled to start the second and scored on an RBI single from Bordenkecher to tie the game at 3.
An unearned run for Purdue gave the Boilermakers a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning. They extended their lead to 5-3 in the fifth after a walk, a double, and an RBI single.
The Bengals put runners on first and second in the seventh but were unable to push them across.
The loss went to Newman, who gave up seven hits and four earned runs in six innings pitched.
In the nightcap, Idaho State trailed 1-0 until the sixth inning, when a two-run blast from Angelica Cano scored Shayna Dahlen and gave the Bengals a 2-1 lead.
Idaho State will resume that game against CSU tomorrow at 9 a.m. before facing Kennesaw State at approximately 9:45 a.m.