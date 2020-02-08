Idaho State softball dropped both of its games in five innings, falling 12-3 to Saint Mary's and 8-0 to Santa Clara, on Saturday morning in Sacramento, California.
"It was a rough day and we just kind of let the wheels fall off," said head coach Cristal Brown. "Time to learn, regroup, and get back to work tomorrow."
Frankie Tago led the day with two hits, a double, and an RBI. Emma Bordenkecher and Jayden DeMoss each recorded a hit while Isa Cargill had one RBI.
Saint Mary's 12, Idaho State 3
Mailee Newman started in the circle for the Bengals, leaving SMC without a hit throughout the first two innings. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Saint Mary's in the top of the third and with one out, the Gaels put up six runs off of two base hits, three walks, and two errors. Lefty pitcher Kiara Grover came in to relieve Newman, striking out two batters to end the inning.
The Gaels' momentum continued into the top of the fourth as they scored four runs off of back-to-back doubles, a triple, and a home run.
Emma McMurray stepped in the circle in the fifth inning to shake things up for ISU. However, SMC would add two more runs off a walk and a home run, giving the Gaels a 12-0 advantage.
The Bengals scored their first run in the fifth after Angelica Cano and Bordenkecher walked to start off the inning. ISU capitalized on a Gaels' error, wild pitch, and a hit by pitch to bring in its first two runs. With two outs and the bases loaded, Tago drove in another run on a single.
ISU would get no closer, ending the game in a 12-3 run rule loss.
Tago led Idaho State with two hits, a double, and an RBI. Bordenkecher recorded a hard-hit single up the middle in the second while Cargill tallied one RBI.
The loss went to Newman, who finished the game giving up two hits, four earned runs, six walks, and two strikeouts in two innings pitched.
Santa Clara 8, Idaho State 0
Santa Clara jumped ahead early with a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first that would turn into a 1-0 lead after a single to right-center. The Broncos were able to advance the runners with two stolen bases and two singles to bring across another two runs and end the inning up 3-0.
Two Broncos got on base to start the bottom of the second inning after a hit by pitch and a walk. A single back to the pitcher advanced the runners, and a sacrifice fly strengthened Santa Clara's lead to 4-0.
DeMoss recorded the Bengals' first and only hit in the fifth inning before Santa Clara scored four more runs off of three hits and one error to end the game in an 8-0 run rule victory.
The loss went to Kelsea Sweeney, who allowed 11 hits, six earned runs, two walks and hit a batter while striking out two.
The Bengals finish the UC Davis tournament Sunday with games against Cal Baptist at 10 a.m MST and UC Davis at 12:30 p.m. MST.