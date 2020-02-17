The Idaho State softball team fell to San Diego, 4-0 and 8-3, in a doubleheader on Monday afternoon in San Diego, California.
ISU strung together 10 hits on the day, led by Mailee Newman and Kaylee Butterworth with two apiece.
San Diego 4, Idaho State 0
The Toreros held ISU to just two hits in the opener. The Bengals made it hard on themselves, committing two errors and leaving seven runners on base.
USD jumped ahead in the first inning, scoring one run on two hits. The Toreros strengthened their lead in the sixth, scoring three runs on two hits and one ISU error.
Angelica Cano broke up the no-hitter in the fifth inning with a single to center. Frankie Tago got the Bengals' other hit in the seventh.
The loss went to Kelsea Sweeney after ISU's starter gave up five hits, three earned runs, and two walks.
San Diego 8, Idaho State 3
The Bengals put together eight hits in the nightcap, led by Newman going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Butterworth going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Emma Bordenkecher tripled and scored two runs. Jayden DeMoss doubled while Isa Cargill and Amber Arreola singled for ISU.
USD's momentum followed them into the second game, as the Toreros scored seven runs in the first inning.
Newman started in the circle for the Bengals. In just six batters, USD scored five runs off of two walks, three base hits, and a double to left. The Toreros were able to push across two more after an ISU pitching change brought in Kiara Grover to end the inning with a 7-0 lead.
Two more base hits from USD in the second quickly gave the Toreros an 8-0 lead.
The Bengals fought from there, scoring in each of the next three innings. ISU cashed in a run in both the third and fourth innings off three USD errors and an RBI single from Butterworth. Bordenkecher tripled to start the fifth and was driven in by Newman to cut the lead to 8-3, but the Bengals got no closer.
Idaho State next competes in the Mary Nutter Classic on Feb. 20 and 21 in Cathedral City, California.