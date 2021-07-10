Rebekah Cervantes has been named an assistant coach for Idaho State softball, the school announced Friday. Cervantes played at Boise State and worked for the Broncos this past year as a volunteer assistant coach.
“Adding Becky is an amazing first addition to the coaching staff,” said head coach Andrew Rich. “She has a fantastic understanding of the game and has an unbelievable ability to communicate her knowledge to student-athletes. After seeing her work, the past couple seasons following her playing career, I can’t wait to see how she continues to grow as a coach and person.”
Rich, who was announced as the head coach at ISU earlier in the week, coached alongside Cervantes at Boise State in 2020 and was also on the Broncos' staff during her playing career.
Cervantes played her entire career at Boise State, racking up a number of awards.
In 2016, she was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and also made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Pacific Third-Team.
Cervantes was named to the All-Mountain West First Team all four years of her time at Boise State. She was named the Mountain West Player of the Year again in 2018, along with receiving NFCA All-Pacific Region Second-Team Honors.
During her senior season in 2019, Cervantes led the Broncos with 28 extra-base hits and posted the sixth-highest single-season slugging percentage in Boise State history. In the NCAA Tournament against Stanford, Cervantes went 4 of 7 to lead the Broncos to the first NCAA tournament victory in program history.
The Bengals return to action this upcoming spring when they begin their 2022 campaign.