Idaho State goalkeeper Katie Hogarth has been nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Hogarth finished her ISU career in the fall, finishing second in school history in saves per game with 5.5.
During the 2019 season, she finished fifth in Division I with 126 saves, which was also the second-highest single-season total in ISU history.
Hogarth matched her on-field energy in the classroom. A civil engineering major, she compiled a 3.81 GPA while being named to the Big Sky Conference All-Academic Team three times.
Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
The selection committee will determine the top three honorees from each division and announce the nine finalists in August. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics will then choose and announce the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year this fall.