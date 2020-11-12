Idaho State soccer announced the signing of eight players for the 2021 fall season on Thursday.
"Overall, our 2021 class brings so much versatility and depth to our team," head coach Debs Brereton said. "Each player has been hand-picked to help take our program to the next level. ... Throughout the recruiting process with each player, it was very clear that they are all committed to excellence. Their individual strengths and character skills will improve our team immediately."
Half of the eight-woman class are Idaho natives, with the other players coming from Oregon, Washington, California and Utah.
Morgen Fried, a Sherwood, Oregon, native, will join the Bengals following her graduation from Sherwood High School in 2021. The 5-foot-3 outside back earned first-team all-conference and second-team all-state honors in 2019.
"Morgen is a top-quality left-footed player with so much athleticism and experience playing at a top club level," Brereton said. "She is a set piece specialist who can strike the ball with so much accuracy and pace. Her overall understanding of the game is very impressive and her vision allows her to impact the game from deep positions on the pitch. Her passing range and ability to defend are top attributes that will most definitely strengthen our team."
Maddie Bean will join the Bengals from her hometown of Boise. The outside back will graduate from Timberline High School in 2021 as a first-team all-conference selection, Rush National Select Team member, two-time State Cup Champion, President Cup Champion, and Gutenberg Cup participant.
"Maddie is a gritty fullback with a great attitude," Brereton said. "Her ability to support attacks and deliver an array of crosses will enhance our brand of soccer. Maddie is a competitor and loves challenges. Her athleticism gives her an edge and she relishes 50-50 tackles. She has a relentless work rate and will strengthen our back line."
Gabby Warta joins the Bengals from Vancouver, Washington. The midfielder will graduate from La Salle Catholic College Preparatory in 2021 with academic honors. Warta was unable to play high school soccer due to DA regulations.
"Gabby is a brilliant box-to-box midfield player," said Brereton. "In and out of possession, Gabby makes her presence known and possesses the attributes that allow her to dominate the game in central areas. She reads the game very well, intercepting and breaking down attacks and initiating counterattacks frequently. Her strength on the ball and ability to pass will be much welcomed by our attacking players who will benefit from her top notch deliveries."
Peyton Dion comes to Idaho State from her hometown of Nampa. After graduating from Columbia High School in 2021, Dion will join the Bengals as a SIC Player of the Year and two-time first-team all-conference member. The center midfielder was also a three-time State Cup winner and President's Cup winner as well as leading Columbia to a third-place state finish in 2020.
"Peyton is technically sound and so smooth on the ball," said Brereton. "Her composure and tactical understanding allows her to control the game from central areas. She is physically very fit and meets the physical demands of the holding midfield role brilliantly. She will bring so much quality to our program and will be a stellar student-athlete."
The fifth member of the class is Taylin Butterbaugh from Ventura, California. The center midfielder will graduate from Buena High School in 2021 with athletic honors, including a first-team all-conference nod.
"Taylin is an exciting player to watch," Brereton said. "Her ability to dribble and take players on is magic and she has a quality first touch. Her creativity and well-weighted through passes will provide our forwards with some excellent service. She can also strike the ball from distance and regularly scores some absolute screamers. Her club experience at the top level has prepared her very well to come in and compete right away."
Virginia Wallace, a West Point, Utah native, joins the Bengals following her graduation from Syracuse High School in 2021.
"Virginia is a wonderful, versatile player," said Brereton. "She came to our ID Camps and stood out as a top person and player who would improve our team. She has a first-class attitude and is extremely coachable. Technically, Virginia is very skillful and combines very well. She will be able to play in several positions for us."
The outside midfielder also was a part of the Utah Olympic Development Program championship team and a four-year letterwinner in high school. In 2020, she helped lead her team to the Utah 6A quarterfinals.
Kelsey Jargstorf will join the program from her hometown of Meridian. The 5-foot-7 goalkeeper will graduate from Rocky Mountain High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and a three-time Southern Idaho Academic Award recipient.
"Kelsey is a brilliant goalkeeper," said Brereton. "She commands her box with confidence and poise. Her handling and distribution are solid and her athleticism allows her to pull off world-class saves regularly! She is fun to watch and she will come in and compete for the No. 1 spot immediately."
During her soccer career, Jargstorf was an Idaho State Cup Champion in 2019 and a three-time IHSAA 5A state champion.
Deborah Pond, a Eagle native, also went to Rocky Mountain.
"Deb is a force to be reckoned with as a center forward," Brereton said. "She can hold up the ball, take defenders on 1-v-1 and shoot from in and around the 18-yard box with accuracy and power. She is a threat in the air and never shies away from 50-50 challenges. Her robust personality and ruthless work ethic will strengthen our squad immensely."