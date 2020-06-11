Idaho State women's soccer head coach Debs Brereton has announced the signing of another eight players for the 2020 season. The program will be welcoming a total of 18 new athletes.
Filippa Stalhammar
Stalhammar will come to Pocatello from her hometown of Vellinge, Sweden, where she graduated from Malmo Idrottsgymnasium this spring.
"She is an outstanding left-footed defender who has played in the U19 Elite League in Sweden," said Brereton. "Her ability to read the game, play with composure out of the back and pick out passes with an array of ranges will allow us to continue to play our brand of soccer at a high level. She is also excellent in aerial battles and relishes 1v1 situations. I am very much looking forward to having Filippa here to strengthen our back line."
The 5'7" defender currently plays for Hyllie IK.
"I didn't have the opportunity to come and visit Idaho State as I live in Sweden but coach Debs made a fantastic presentation of the soccer team, campus and the surrounding areas," Stalhammar said. "After talking to Debs and seeing pictures and videos she sent me I felt ISU would be right for me. I'm looking forward to joining the team and to come to Idaho."
Stalhammar's major is undecided.
Ebba Jahnfors
Jahnfors, a Malmo, Sweden native, also graduated this spring from Malmo Idrottsgymnasium.
"Ebba is a brilliant central midfield player," Brereton added. "She is silky smooth on the ball and controls the tempo of the game with her excellent vision and understanding of the game. She is very fun to watch and her creativity will strengthen our midfield."
The 5'1" midfielder currently plays for Trelleborgs FF.
"I chose Idaho State because of the correct combination of elements," Jahnfors said. "I really like coach Debs. She made a good first impression on me and showed a lot of determination that coincides with my goals. ISU offers good programs that suits me and, in addition, I'm an active, sporty, outdoorsy, steak-and-potato eating girl, thus making Idaho State University the perfect choice for me!"
Her major is still undecided.
Caitlin Crist
Crist, originally from Twin Falls, Idaho, will come to ISU after transferring from Walla Walla Community College. During her time as a Warrior, the 5'9" forward earned two-time All-Region honors while helping her team become a two-time NWAC qualifier. In 2019, they placed third in the NWAC.
"Caitlin is a very strong center forward with an incredible ability in the air," said Brereton. "She brings so much athleticism and prowess to our front line. She has played soccer and softball at Walla Walla, so she is a stud of an athlete and it will be special to have another top quality player from Idaho to strengthen our team."
Impressively enough, Crist also played softball at Walla Walla, where she earned All-Region honors and was named NWAC All-Star.
Before her collegiate athletic career, Crist graduated from Canyon Ridge High School in 2018.
"I chose to attend ISU primarily for the great opportunities it will provide me with," Crist said. "Sports have been my whole life up until now and as an athlete, it has always been a dream of mine to play at the top level. Idaho State allows me to do that while still remaining close to my family and friends. ISU also provides me with great academic programs that will allow me to achieve my future career endeavors. I am so excited to be joining this program and I can't wait to be a Bengal!"
Crist will continue her education in exercise physiology at Idaho State.
Jade Higley
Higley, another Twin Falls native, will also transfer to ISU from Walla Walla. The 5'7" midfielder was named Athlete of the Week in 2018 and helped her team to a third place NWAC finish in 2019.
"Jade comes from a quality program at Walla Walla where she has experienced a lot of success," Brereton said. "As a fullback, Jade loves to support attacks and can deliver very accurate crosses from deep and advanced positions. Her experience and physical attributes will add to our strong back line this fall. I am really looking forward to working with Jade and having a home grown Idahoan in our Bengal family."
Higley also likes to golf while putting an emphasis on her education. In 2018, she was named to the Fall Vice President's List while making the Winter President's list. Before her college career, Higley graduated from Canyon Ridge High School in 2018.
"I chose ISU because I have a strong passion for soccer and wanted to continue my journey as a soccer player," Higley said. "I also wanted to follow in my dad's footsteps, as he had previously attended ISU."
Higley will continue her education in sports medicine during her time as a Bengal.
Chelsea Radicia
Radicia will come to ISU from her hometown of Meridian, Idaho.
"Chelsea is a fantastic addition to our program," Brereton said. "She has played for Boise Thorns, which is one of the top clubs in Idaho. Her distribution is very good and she is comfortable playing the ball out of the back, which will compliment our style of play. Chelsea is also very brave and commands her box with authority. I am very excited about her joining our Bengal family!"
The 5'7" goalkeeper graduated this spring from Rocky Mountain High School, where she was a two-year varsity starter.
"I chose ISU because the first time I met and talked with the coaching staff, I knew it was where I was meant to be. The campus is so beautiful and everything I had been looking for," Radicia said.
Radicia will major in health sciences with a concentration in pre-occupational therapy.
Inga Agustsdottir
Agustsdottir is from Mosfellsbaer, Iceland, where she just recently graduated from Verslunarskoli Islands High School.
"Inga is a very exciting player to watch in action," Brereton said. "Her athleticism and ability to impact a game with her speed and skill is of the highest quality. She is a very creative player who can be very dangerous in the final third. She can create chances for herself and her teammates with her poise and unselfish attitude. I am so excited about Inga joining our team."
The 5'5" midfielder was voted the best wingback in the third division and also received nominations for Player of the Year. In 2017, she helped lead her team to a championship.
"I chose Idaho State University because I was so fascinated by the environment and the beautiful nature in Idaho," Agustsdottir said. "I also had heard great things about the psychology program that the school has to offer, which I am very excited for."
Agustsdottir plans to major in psychology at ISU.
Sophie Spencer-Webb
Spencer-Webb hails from Chatham, England, where she recently graduated from Rainham Sixth.
"As soon as I watched Sophie play in person, I knew she had to be a Bengal," Brereton said. "She is a very creative player with a lot of natural athleticism. She can create and finish chances with her excellent skill on the ball and composure in front of goal. As I got to know Sophie during the recruiting process, it was obvious that she is very ambitious and committed to her development. She will fit in very well with our team values and will help raise our ROAR."
The 5'4" midfielder is a three-time Essex Country Cup winner, a three-time league champion, and reached the finals of the Kent School Games.
"There's so many reasons I chose ISU," Spencer-Webb said. "It stood out for me and I couldn't imagine going anywhere else! It's providing me with endless opportunities with great facilities and staff."
Spencer-Webb plans to study sociology at ISU.