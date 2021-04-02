POCATELLO — It's rare to see Debs Brereton without a postgame smile.
For as tightly wound as the Idaho State head soccer coach can be during games, calling out instructions from the sideline in a British accent and a voice that belies her five-and-a-half-foot frame, she never shows it after the whistle blows, putting on a good face — even if only for the media.
It was no different Friday night at the ICCU Practice Field — even after Weber State had battered the Bengals for most of the 90 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of golden-goal overtime, outshooting ISU 21 to 7.
Scoring early goals will do that. So will picking up your first point in five games to start the Big Sky Conference schedule, which the Bengals did by defending well after Lauren McGahie's fourth-minute opener to hold Weber to a 1-1 draw.
But the real reason Brereton was smiling had to do with the ISU team that she put out on the field. Of the 11 players who started, six were freshmen. So were five of the six players she brought off the bench.
"This is a budding team that's going to take the program to new heights," Brereton said. "The returning players have allowed the young players to come in and have a say and blossom as young players. We've kind of thrown them in the deep end.
"They're the right people, they're the right fit and they're going to take us to new places."
Now in her third year and second season as ISU head coach, Brereton has turned the Bengals' roster over almost completely. Of the 28 players who were on the roster in 2018, 21 are gone, including nine who would still have had eligibility for the 2021 spring season.
That's not uncommon for a new coach who comes in with her own ideas about culture, tactics and what players fit the system.
What was slightly more surprising is that Brereton brought in another big class after the 2019 season, adding 18 more players. Of the 24 players on the spring roster for ISU, 14 are listed as freshmen and another three are junior college transfers who are new to the program. The other seven are holdovers from before Brereton's time at ISU, meaning that of the six players she brought in for 2019, none made the cut for 2021.
Brereton has her reasons for turning over the roster so quickly, and she has a vision for how she wants these particular youngsters to play, eventually — in possession, with the ball and, more importantly, with the ball "on the ground," as she put it, stringing together passes rather than kicking long balls and depending on speed or strength to win out.
"I want players that are very technically and tactically sound, they can come out and play our way and not be afraid of anyone in the conference," Brereton said. "We're a much better team when the ball's on the ground. Once it is on the ground, just relentlessly pursue the space and support players in possession, build the ball through the thirds and be composed, be confident."
And while there were glimpses of that vision Friday — when Idaho State was able to get on the ball in the middle of the field, the Bengals released runners down the wings with some nice through balls — it's important to remember that the players are still very young, and so Brereton's tactics against Weber State were a bit more pragmatic.
After strong periods to begin both the first and second halves, ISU faded, yielding the impetus of the game more and more to the Wildcats. The Bengals focused on making it difficult to advance through the center of midfield, giving Weber State's fullbacks time on the ball out wide instead of pressing high. Heck, ISU scored its one goal on a set piece, as Karlin Wurlitzer's deep free kick fell to McGahie in the box — hardly the type of incisive attacking play Brereton dreams about.
"(Wurlitzer) has a brilliant left foot, and she can put it on a dime wherever she wants to from 60 yards," Brereton said. "Because she puts it into a certain area, it's all about challenging, can we challenge for the first ball and win the second, and it was a resounding yes for that first goal."
But the goal still counted, and there were still those good moments to look at, and there was still the result. ISU's freshmen got their first experience with a college overtime — another one of the many learning experiences they'll have to go through as they move forward to what Brereton hopes they can be.
And in the end, that was certainly worth a smile.
"The takeaway was that, overall, we're happy with the result," Brereton said. "Every point matters in conference, and we'll take one tonight, I think we earned it. ... They're starting to get some good experience in games, positive result tonight, we'll take it forward. There's something special brewing here, and I cannot wait for them to come to fruition."
The two teams play again Sunday at the ICCU Practice Field.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN UTAH 9, IDAHO STATE 0 (5)
SOUTHERN UTAH 8, IDAHO STATE 0 (5)
Idaho State softball hadn't played at Miller Ranch Stadium for 699 days.
The weather was perfect for the Bengals' return Friday — 65 degrees and sunny — but it didn't take long for the Southern Utah Thunderbirds to make clear that they were out to ruin the welcome home party.
SUU leadoff hitter Makall Whetten pulled ISU starter Mailee Newman's first pitch sharply into the T-Birds dugout down the third-base line. Newman's second pitch ended up far over the left-field fence, one of five home runs SUU hit on the day en route to two mercy-rule wins that extended ISU's losing streak to nine games.
The Bengals' best chance came in the top of the second of the first game, when, down 2-0 after two solo homers, they loaded the bases with nobody out.
A forceout at home, a line drive snared by SUU shortstop Gianna Carosone — one of several highlight-reel plays she made on the day — and a fielder's choice ended the threat.
Carosone doubled home a run in the third and SUU added six runs in the fourth to wipe away any suspense.
The second game didn't stay close for even that long, as Southern Utah catcher Mikelle Magalogo absolutely demolished a grand slam to give the T-Birds a 5-0 lead and chase ISU starter Mareen Ramirez before the end of the first inning.
Rheanne Lewis finished with four of Idaho State's seven hits between the two games.
The two teams wrap their three-game series Saturday at Miller Ranch, with first pitch set for noon.