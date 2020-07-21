Idaho State finished ninth in the 2020 Big Sky Conference soccer preseason coaches’ poll, released by conference officials Tuesday afternoon.
Reigning regular season champion Montana led the voting with 70 points after collecting four of 10 first-place nods.
Northern Colorado (69) and semifinalist Eastern Washington (66) each tallied two first-place votes to finish second and third, respectively.
Sacramento State (65) and Northern Arizona (49) ranked fourth and fifth respectively, each earning one first-place vote. Weber State (40) pulled in a sixth-place ranking followed by Idaho (34) in seventh. Portland State (22) finished just ahead of Idaho State (18) after a Big Sky tournament appearance last season while Southern Utah (17) rounded out the voting.
The Bengals finished 2-14-3 in 2019 with a 1-6-2 conference record. The Orange and Black return five starters and nine letter-winners and welcome 18 newcomers to the squad this season.
2020 Big Sky Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll
1. Montana – 70 (4)
2. Northern Colorado – 69 (2)
3. Eastern Washington – 66 (2)
4. Sacramento State – 65 (1)
5. Northern Arizona – 49 (1)
6. Weber State – 40
7. Idaho – 34
8. Portland State – 22
9. Idaho State – 18
10. Southern Utah – 17
() – Indicates first-place votes