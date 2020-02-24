Idaho State's Treyshon Malone was named the Big Sky Conference men's track athlete of the week after a dominant performance at the Big Sky Tuner meet in Bozeman, Montana.
The award was announced Monday.
Malone won both the 60-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles at the Big Sky Tuner over the weekend, running 6.76 seconds in the former and 8.11 seconds in the latter.
He also won the long jump with a leap of 24 feet, 1 inch.
The Big Sky Tuner was the final meet before the Big Sky indoor championships, which start Thursday at Holt Arena.
Going into the meet, Malone leads the Big Sky performance list in the long jump. He has the second-best time in the conference in the 60-meter dash, and the fifth-best in the 60-meter hurdles.
Northern Arizona thrower Kevin Cooney, as well as Montana State's Leah Klein and Evelyn Adams, won the other Big Sky weekly awards for track and field.