Idaho State’s Dora Goles has been named the Big Sky Conference women's basketball player of the week after putting together a stellar performance over the weekend.
Goles led the Bengals against Montana State and Montana as ISU split their games this week. She averaged 25 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 3.5 steals over those two games.
Against Montana on Saturday, the junior guard from Split, Croatia, scored a career-high 36 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, including 5 of 8 from three-point range, and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Goles’ 36 points is the most scored in a game this season by a Big Sky player and was just two points away from tying the ISU all-time single-game point record of 38. She also had a team-high three steals, grabbed three boards, and dished out two assists against the Lady Griz in a 72-59 win.
On Thursday night, Goles scored 14 points against Montana State and shot 46% from the field. Goles also had three rebounds, two assists, and four steals against the Bobcats in a Bengals' loss.
This is the first weekly award for a Bengal player this season.
Others Nominated: Khiarica Rasheed, Northern Arizona; Emma Stockholm, Montana; Alisha Davis, Northern Colorado; Tiana Johnson, Sacramento State; Bella Cravens, Eastern Washington; Harley Hansen, Southern Utah; Kylie Jimenez, Portland State; Isabelle Hadden, Idaho