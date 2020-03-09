Idaho State's Dora Goles and Callie Bourne were named to the Big Sky Conference's second-team all-conference for women's basketball, the league announced Monday.
Goles and Bourne were the two leading scorers for the Bengals, who finished third in the 11-team conference.
Goles, after sitting out last season to rehab a torn ACL, led Idaho State and was eighth in the Big Sky in scoring at 12.8 points per game.
The junior guard finished second in the conference with 68 3-pointers made, shooting 41.5% from behind the arc, and recorded 2.1 steals per game, fourth in the conference.
Despite ceding primary ballhandling duties to Diaba Konate, Goles averaged 3.1 assists per game, 14th in the conference.
She has the highest-scoring game in the Big Sky this season — a 36-point outburst against Montana on Feb. 15 — scored 20 or more points in a game four other times, and has reached double figures in scoring 15 times in Idaho State's last 18 games.
Bourne averaged 12.1 points per game, 16th in the conference. At 5-foot-10, she led Idaho State and finished ninth in the Big Sky with 6.6 rebounds per game.
The sophomore guard was also on the Big Sky leaderboard in steals per game, with her mark of 1.4 good for 13th in the conference.
Before a recent two-game cold streak, Bourne had scored in double figures in 16 consecutive games.
"We are all very happy and extremely proud of Dora and Callie," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said in a press release. "During some less than ideal circumstances this season, they really stepped up — as did the rest of the team — and led us to a successful season."
Montana State's Fallyn Freije was named the conference player of the year, and the Bobcats also had the coach of the year in Tricia Binford.
Individual Awards
MVP: Fallyn Freije, Montana State
Defensive Player of the Year: Rebecca Cardenas, Southern Utah
Newcomer of the Year: Nina Radford, Northern Arizona
Freshman of the Year: Darian White, Montana State
Top Reserve: Tori Martell, Montana State
All-Conference Teams
First Team
Rebecca Cardenas, SUU
Fallyn Freije, MSU
Khiarica Rasheed, NAU
Gina Marxen, UI
Mckenzie Johnston, UM
Second Team
Jacey Bailey, NAU
Callie Bourne, ISU
Kennedy Nicholas, SAC
Dora Goles, ISU
Beyonce Bea, UI
Third Team
Oliana Squires, MSU
Lizzy Klinker, UI
Kylie Jimenez, PSU
Alexis Chapman, UNC
Desirae Hansen, PSU
Honorable Mention
Alisha Davis, UNC
Caitlin Malvar, NAU
Bella Cravens, EWU
Darian White, MSU
Harley Hansen, SUU