Former Idaho State offensive lineman Brian Fineanganofo is back in the pros after the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks added him to their active roster Friday.
Prior to joining the Battlehawks, Fineanganofo was a member of the XFL's Team 9, a 40-man group of fringe players that practices like a regular team but doesn't play any games. Because they're more game-ready, XFL teams often add players from Team 9 to fill holes or add depth.
According to the Battlehawks' website, Fineanganofo was inactive for their Sunday game against the New York Guardians.
Fineanganofo was an all-Big Sky first-team selection at Idaho State in 2018. He signed an undrafted free agent deal with Cleveland and played for the Browns in the NFL preseason before being waived in the last round of cuts.
He then went to training camp with the XFL's New York Guardians, but was cut by them in January.
Pearson features in loss
Blackfoot's Colby Pearson was one of the Guardians' leading receivers in their 29-9 road loss to St. Louis on Sunday.
The former Blackfoot and BYU passcatcher was targeted five times and finished with three catches for 41 yards. Both marks were tied for second on the team.
Pearson had a 12-yard catch in the first quarter, a 20-yarder in the last minute of the first half, and a 9-yard catch on the final play of the game.
His 20-yard catch was the third-longest play the Guardians managed all game.
Through three weeks in the XFL, Pearson has six catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.
The six catches and 94 yards both rank second on the team, and Pearson's touchdown is one of just two receiving scores the Guardians have hauled in all season.