Idaho State's Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis got the home team off to a good start on the first day of the Big Sky Conference indoor track championships, winning the pentathlon in school-record fashion at Holt Arena on Thursday.
In the only event that was decided Thursday, VanVleet-Sturgis scored 3,932 points to take the win. She also broke the ISU pentathlon record of 3,892 points, set by Cassie Merkley in 2008.
Her sister, Brianna VanVleet, finished second with 3,789 points, giving ISU the top two spots on the podium.
Weber State's Emily Barnes was third.
VanVleet-Sturgis won the long jump and high jump to put herself in position for the win going into the final event, the 800 meters.
The junior then ran 2:20.95 to finish second in the 800 meters and easily clinch the second conference championship of her career after winning the heptathlon at the outdoor championships in 2018.
The first part of the men's heptathlon also took place on Thursday.
After four events, Idaho State's Chase Gordon is in third place with 2,750 points after tying for the lead in the high jump.
Eastern Washington's Grant Shurtliff leads with 2,901 points.