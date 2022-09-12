ISU 220910-5.jpg

Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal slings a pass during Saturday’s game against San Diego State.

 Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire

SAN DIEGO — The complexion of Idaho State's season seemed to change over the weekend, when starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal left the team's game with what coaches deemed a "severe" injury.

It has most certainly changed now. Vander Waal has a broken collarbone and will miss 4-6 weeks, ISU head coach Charlie Ragle said on Monday afternoon.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.