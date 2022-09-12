SAN DIEGO — The complexion of Idaho State's season seemed to change over the weekend, when starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal left the team's game with what coaches deemed a "severe" injury.
It has most certainly changed now. Vander Waal has a broken collarbone and will miss 4-6 weeks, ISU head coach Charlie Ragle said on Monday afternoon.
On the short end of that timetable, Vander Waal would be on track for a return on Oct. 8, when ISU visits Montana State. On the long end, Vander Waal would be looking at an Oct. 22 return, potentially in time for Idaho State's home contest against Northern Arizona.
For Vander Waal, next season will be his last of eligibility, even with this latest injury, Ragle said. It will be his sixth and final.
It's the same injury, to the same shoulder, that Vander Waal injured last season. That happened in Week 3 and kept him out for the rest of the season.
The play happened early in the first quarter of Idaho State's 38-7 loss to San Diego State on Saturday afternoon. Vander Waal dropped back and SDSU lineman Daniel Okpoko came through unblocked, flattened Vander Waal in the backfield and just like that, the Bengals lost one of the players who produced their only score of the game.
So you think we’re just gonna ignore this big hit by Aztecs DLineman @Dan_okpoko? No way!
On the Bengals' second play from scrimmage, Vander Waal connected on a slant route with receiver Xavier Guillory, who outran everyone for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Moments later, he went down with the injury, and backup Hunter Hays couldn't lead the team to more scores — though the Bengals started several drives deep in their own territory and they missed two fourth-down opportunities in the red zone.
For Vander Waal, it's an unfortunate turn of events. Last season, after learning he would miss the rest of the season, he flew home to California, where he contemplated his place in college football, whether he should even return to ISU. Then, when the school hired Ragle and he put together a staff Vander Waal liked, he felt re-energized.
Throughout spring and fall camp, he battled Hays for the starting job, which he won. For Vander Waal, that amounted to a "breath of fresh air."
“I feel like a lot of confidence is back," Vander Waal said then. "Not that my confidence dwindled, but there’s that doubt in the back of your mind — what if I’m not that guy? Then I was named the guy. I feel like I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt mentally and physically, so my confidence is at an all-time high.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.