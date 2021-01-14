Ellie Smith’s typical Tuesday looks like this — she’s at the Portneuf Medical Center by 7 a.m., donning the personal protective equipment required of medical personnel in the pandemic.
After nearly a full day’s work at the hospital, she gets to Idaho State’s women’s basketball practice by 2 p.m. for another few hours of workouts and film.
When that’s over, it’s dinner, homework, and then “try to go to bed early,” Smith said with a laugh. “That’s basically a day in the life.”
Division I athletes are no stranger to packed schedules, but even by those standards, Smith’s is a grind. A fifth-year student in ISU’s prestigious radiology program, she’s balancing class with athletics with the stress of working clinical hours twice a week in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I started right when COVID started, so really all I’ve known in the hospital is COVID. All the techs and nurses are just overwhelmed, there’s not enough staff,” Smith said.
“She won’t talk much about it unless we ask questions, but you can see when she gets back from that, the days she comes to practice after being at the hospital all day, she’s a little worn,” ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said.
From an outside perspective, though, it’s been hard to see the effects. Sitting for a Zoom interview, Smith is enthusiastic about, well, everything — her studies, ISU’s 8-1 start to the season, her own contributions on the court.
Smith, a redshirt junior, is averaging 7.7 points per game, up from 5.6 last season, and recently hit double figures in scoring four games in a row — a mark she reached four times in total a year ago.
Along with senior Delaney Moore, who’s alternating starts with Smith at ISU’s center position, Smith looks more confident, and she’s on her way to turning one of the Bengals’ few perceived weaknesses into a strength.
With Moore scoring 11 points and grabbing a career-high 15 rebounds in Thursday’s 69-57 win over Sacramento State, they’ve combined for 92 points and 61 rebounds in the past five games.
“If you can get a double-double every night out of your 5 position, you’re doing good, and that’s what Ellie and Delaney have been doing lately. I’ve gotten so many emails and seen so many posts on social media about people commenting on how well Ellie and Delaney have been playing, how big a difference they make,” Sobolewski said. “I would definitely say that wasn’t one of our strengths, the 5 position and the low post was not one of our strengths, but it’s gotten better.”
When the pandemic shut down college campuses shortly after the ISU women lost to Idaho in the Big Sky tournament semifinals, Delaney Moore went home to Northern California, where gyms were closed and rims were removed were public parks.
The measures taken to promote social distancing and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, but for Moore, it was a chance to take a break. She hiked the trials around her hometown of Gilroy, California, with her family, went on runs, got in the weight room — and never touched a basketball.
“That time away, for me to just be by myself at home, was super therapeutic for me,” Moore said. “Just to, you know, find love for basketball and find my own confidence within the game. ... Being a college athlete, it’s basketball, basketball, school, school, and I think having just a little bit of time away can really reset your system.”
The time away from the grind was especially helpful for Moore, a self-described type-A personality. Like Smith, she’s one of the best students, not just on the basketball team, but among all ISU athletes. After finishing her undergraduate studies last year, she’s entered Idaho State’s brand-new master’s track for computer science, becoming the first woman in the year-old program.
Moore’s broken new ground on the court as well. Physically and mentally refreshed after the time away, she impressed ISU’s coaches enough over the summer to make them alternate her with Smith in the starting lineup. Her five starts this season are three more than she’d made in her previous three years combined.
At just 6-feet, she’s short for the center position, even in the Big Sky, but doesn’t play like it. Big Sky guards have nightmares of her standing at halfcourt with her arms folded and her feet planted, ready to drop a backscreen on anybody trying to press the Bengals’ ballhandlers — she’s sent multiple players to the floor in that scenario this season.
Her toughness and physicality are welcome on an Idaho State team that plays with four guards, and Moore comes by it honestly.
Her father, Jason Moore, was a tough-nosed player back in his day, but he had to coach that attitude into his daughter.
“I think back to when I was a kid and I wanted to be a princess, I didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings and I didn’t want to touch anyone,” Delaney Moore said. “It would drive him crazy and I was just sick of listening to him, so I had to change. He’s really the one that helped be become the physical player that I am.”
Moore took that attitude and was a successful post player in high school, but was too short for many Division I schools to want her there. With some Division II interest, she kept playing tournaments the summer after her senior year of high school — a rare move, but it was there that Idaho State noticed her.
“Here she is playing in a big tournament in Chicago, and she’s defending the post but she’s really physical, even as a high school senior. She’s pushing and shoving and creating space and doesn’t mind the physical part of basketball,” Sobolewski said. “I like the people like Delaney, usually they’ve got something to prove and they’ll play with a chip on their shoulder.”
If their academic resumes don’t mark Smith and Moore as deep thinkers, a 15-minute conversation with either of them will. They give long, considered answers, and they’re just as willing to talk about their studies as basketball. Moore teased Smith about using the word “versatility” in her interview before dropping “therapeutic” in hers and talking genuinely about her interest in artificial intelligence.
That, and their desire to succeed, have helped drive their academic accomplishments — but, ironically, that’s two of the biggest things they’ve had to fight against on the basketball court.
On the court, deep thinking is not the way to go. In the classroom, it’s fine, but action and instinct rules basketball.
For a long time, the easiest way to get Moore to miss a layup was to leave her wide open. Going through contact, she’s fine. Left all alone with time to think, and she’d more than likely leave the shot short or, trying to combat that, too long.
Their drive to succeed — type-A personalities, remember — can be a road block too. It’s possible to be perfect in the classroom, or close to it. In basketball, though, it’s impossible — nobody makes every shot or wins every game or executes every play perfectly.
“People who are high-achieving like that, that’s always a struggle, to find the balance in everything,” Sobolewski said. “You want to be good at everything, and you just always struggle with that if you fall short of your own, maybe even unreasonable, expectations. I think they’re always going to kind of struggle with that throughout their lives, just because they want to be good and they expect themselves to be good at everything.”
In previous years, that failure would lead to nervousness and even more thinking, a deadly spiral when all they had to do was just play.
This year, they’re showing confidence instead. There’s no easy answer as to why. Is it a changed mindset, a play or a game that made things click, or just the accrued experience of four years of playing Division I basketball?
“I think it’s just experience. I’m getting older, I’ve played at this level for a longer time and things are just starting to click now,” Smith said. “I think I didn’t have a lot of confidence last year offensively.”
“I definitely think it’s harder for post players (to succeed right away),” Sobolewski added. “They have to get in the weight room and they’ve got to just get up to speed on how the game is.”
Against Northern Arizona a week ago, ISU was clinging to a two-point lead with under a minute to play when Smith caught a pass from Goles on the roll. There was no fumbling, no hesitation, just a strong layup to push the lead back to four. With three seconds left and a two-point ISU lead, Smith made two free throws to finally seal it.
Idaho State knows what it has with all-conference players — Dora Goles, Callie Bourne and Estefania Ors — at three positions and flashy French guard Diaba Konate at a fourth. That’s why Smith and Moore were such a big question mark before the season — there wasn’t much else to question.
But with each clutch play and each career-high scoring night, the Bengals’ posts are erasing that doubt.
It’s not the most impressive thing about Smith and Moore, but it’s not bad either.
”I don’t know if surprised is the right word, I’m just glad. I’m happy,” Sobolewski said. “They’ve put in a lot of work, we’ve put in a lot of work with them. ... I’m happy for them, because I know it’s been a frustrating experience for them, they just couldn’t quite get it, you know, get themselves to do what they needed to do, but it seems like things are starting to fall in place for them now.”
IDAHO STATE 69, SACRAMENTO STATE 57
At Sacramento State, the Bengals moved to 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play with an easy win Thursday.
Idaho State led by seven points after the first quarter and continued to stretch the lead, going ahead by as many as 23 points before a fourth-quarter run by the Hornets made the final score respectable.
ISU got 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds from Delaney Moore and outrebounded Sacramento State 56 to 32.
Twenty-five of ISU’s rebounds were offensive, leading to 19 second-chance points.
Estefania Ors led the Bengals with 13 points. Montana Oltrogge and Diaba Konate each had 11.
Tomekia Whitman made her return for Idaho State, playing five minutes after missing the Bengals’ previous two games with an undisclosed lower-body injury.
The two teams play again Saturday at Sacramento State. That game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
