Breaking a seven-game losing streak brought some light into an ISU football program that had gone a long time without a dub, but how did the Bengals grade out in their 26-24 win over Southern Utah? We checked in on every position group's performance in the big win over the Thunderbirds.
Quarterback: A-
Getting your first win as ISU quarterback? Check. Leading a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter? Check. Throwing another three touchdowns? Check. Tyler Vander Waal checked off a bunch of accomplishments in his second start for the Bengals, finishing 20 of 28 for 238 yards and three scores. With more time to throw and the running game staying on track, Vander Waal looked much more efficient than he did in the season opener against Weber State. He started slow but was nearly infallible on third down, leading ISU to a 12 for 19 mark there, and even showed off his legs with 56 yards rushing. He still missed some throws, and one could have been a gamechanger, as a low throw to Jalen Henderson in the third quarter looked like an interception before it was ruled an incompletion.
Running backs: B
Extra credit given that ISU's top two backs were out injured, which skews the grade curve. The special circumstances forced linebacker Oshea Trujillo to play running back, and this grade mostly reflects on Trujillo, who led the Bengals with 66 yards on 10 carries. Soujah Gasu got plenty of carries — and that volume is valuable — but only had 58 yards on 20 totes. Returned missionary Tu'u Afu got his first carries as a Bengal, with 15 yards on seven carries. Altogether, Idaho State backs averaged under four yards a carry, but again — given the circumstances, there were plenty of positives.
Passcatchers: A
ISU's top four receivers were all freshmen against SUU. Jalen Henderson, statsless in the season opener against Weber State, led the Bengals with five catches for 65 yards and his first touchdown and teamed up with Vander Waal for maybe the biggest play of the play of the day, a 15-yard catch on third-and-13 at the SUU 45 on ISU's final drive. Drop that laser, and the Bengals were almost certainly losing instead of kicking a game-winning field goal just a few plays later. Freshmen Christian Fredrickson and Jeff Harris had identical lines of four catches for 53 yards, with Harris also adding his second score in two games, and Xavier Guillory also caught his first score. Tanner Conner was low-usage with four catches for 24 yards, but with the freshmen continuing to produce as Conner draws double teams, the passcatchers might be the most impressive group through two games for ISU.
Offensive line: B
The O-line wins the Most Improved Award this week. After unsurprisingly struggling against Weber State, they gave Vander Waal quite a bit more time against the Thunderbirds. ISU's quarterback still went down three times and had to escape a disintegrating pocket on a bunch of plays, but the overall mood was much calmer. That allowed Idaho State's offense to get into a rhythm and finish the game with five scores on seven drives. As opposed to last week, when it was a surprise if Vander Waal wasn't running for his life, against SUU the default was a clean pocket and some decent push in the run game to go with it.
Defensive line: B-
It remains apparent that Idaho State's defensive line struggles to get any penetration into the backfield. Backup Raemo Trevino recorded the Bengals' only sack and Terrance Jones had a tackle for loss, but that was it. The Bengals did shut down the Southern Utah running game, which recorded 124 yards on 24 carries but was boosted by one 69-yard touchdown run that was exacerbated by a missed tackle in the secondary. Take that out, and the Thunderbirds averaged just 2.4 yards per carry.
Linebackers: B
Ironically, the linebackers get similar extra credit as the running backs because of Trujillo's unexpected switch to offense. Without one of their best players, the 'backers stayed stout as always, highlighted by SUU's struggles running the ball. Trujillo's replacement Nick Larriva finished second on the team with six tackles. Middle linebacker Connor Wills again led with eight. Rush linebacker Rasheed Williams didn't have much of an impact with just one tackle.
Secondary: B+
Like the offensive line, the secondary was much improved after a rough opening game against Weber State. Southern Utah had 232 yards through the air but that was on 31 attempts by T-Birds quarterback Justin Miller — hardly an efficient day for the signalcaller. As that suggests, the Bengals negated any big plays, with one 45-yard catch by Landen Measom the only SUU completion that went over 20 yards. Freshman cornerback Josh Alford was much more anonymous — in a good way — after getting picked on against Weber State. Safety Quantraill Morris-Walker made the tackle on SUU's failed fake field goal early in the game and finished tied for second on the team with six tackles. This grade could have been higher if Morris-Walker had come down with a late interception chance that he got two hands on.
Special teams: C
One game-winning kick from Kevin Ryan, no matter how impressive the stakes, doesn't negate this unit's struggles earlier in the game. Ryan's missed 34-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter was into the wind, but his extra point off the left upright in the fourth was on the good side of the field and could have lost Idaho State the game. David Allish replaced Ryan for one punt and boomed it 59 yards. Allish also put four of his six kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. Neither team had much of a chance to do anything in the return game.