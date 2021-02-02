Idaho State freshman Hana Cho was named the Big Sky Conference women's tennis player of the week on Tuesday.
It was the first such honor of Cho's career and the first for an ISU player this season.
After opening the week with two losses as the Bengals were swept by Utah, Cho played a crucial role in ISU's 4-3 win over Utah State on Sunday.
She and Hristina Cvetkovic won 6-2 at No. 1 doubles to clinch the doubles point for Idaho State.
At No. 3 singles, Cho went down 4-6, 1-4 to USU's Lisa Kung before battling back for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win.
Idaho State plays Boise State and Lewis-Clark State College this weekend in Boise.
Softball Voted Fifth in Preseason Poll
Idaho State softball was voted fifth out of seven teams in the Big Sky preseason poll, released Tuesday.
The Bengals were 7-14 when the spring 2020 season — head coach Cristal Brown's first — was stopped by the novel coronavirus, although they were coming off a 3-2 weekend at Colorado State's tournament.
Weber State led the preseason poll with five first-place votes and 35 total points. Sacramento State was next with 32 points and the other two first-place votes.
Montana and Portland State followed, then ISU, Southern Utah and Northern Colorado.
The Bengals are scheduled to start their season Feb. 26 at Pacific.