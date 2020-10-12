Idaho State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will transition into a normal preseason practice schedule of 20 hours a week on Wednesday, 42 days before the NCAA-mandated season opening date of Nov. 25.
Teams will be allowed a maximum of 30 practices in the 42 days.
It’s the latest step in a return to normalcy for the programs, who have seen their start dates pushed back and their schedules blown up by the COVID-19 pandemic.
College basketball teams were originally supposed to go to 20 hours on Sept. 29, but the date was changed when the season start date was pushed back from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.
“I think we’re excited, we keep getting closer to actually playing games,” ISU women’s basketball coach Seton Sobolewski said. “I think we’re tired of seeing each other in practice and beating each other up in practice. They can sense (the season) is getting closer.”
Teams are currently practicing for 12 hours a week, an adjusted schedule that represented an increase from eight hours a week over the summer.
“It won’t be a lot different, I don’t think, the main difference is we’ll be able to spend a lot more time together,” ISU men’s coach Ryan Looney said. “And we’ll let them start playing more actual basketball. It’s been a lot of individual development, conditioning, doing stuff in smaller groups, trying to keep everyone healthy.
“Now, once we start actual practice, more COVID testing will come with that, so I think, as a staff, we feel like we can actually start playing basketball too.”
Neither team currently has a finalized schedule, although the Idaho State Journal’s Jordan Kaye recently reported that the men’s team will open its season on Nov. 25 in a four-team tournament against UC Santa Clara, UC Davis and Nicholls State.
The Big Sky Conference schedule is expected to be released this week, with the conference expected to go back to a 20-game schedule rather than the 16-game one that was announced in May.