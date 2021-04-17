The Idaho State men's tennis team is playing its best tennis at the right time of the year. The Bengals are 4-2 in their last six matches after Saturday afternoon's 4-3 win over Weber State in Ogden.
The clinching point for the Bengals came at No. 3 singles when Jaime Castillo-Lopez beat Arthur Serafim, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
"Our team competed like champions today," Idaho State coach Alexander Free said following the victory. "We knew what we had to do in order to be the top team by the end of the year, and the guys executed. I'm super proud of Jaime. This was his senior moment and he's been a huge part of our family and our success this year."
The Bengals also got a win from Hiroki Fujita at No. 4 singles. He beat Bo-Han Li, 6-2, 6-1.
Wikkus Robbertes earned a 6-4, 6-3 win over Brendan Barr at No. 6 singles.
The Bengals also won the doubles point when Patrik Trhac and Aleksander Petrovic won 6-4 at No. 1 doubles over Bo-Han Li and Michiel Van Schoor. Castillo-Lopez and Gary Rendek won 6-2 over Brendan Barr and Kris Van Wyk.
Idaho State closes out its spring season on April 23 by hosting Sacramento State. A win over the Hornets puts the Bengals in the conference tournament.