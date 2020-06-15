Idaho State men’s tennis coach Alexander Free has added Jaime Castillo-Lopez to his roster for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. Castillo-Lopez comes to Idaho State for his final year of eligibility after a highly successful career at Presbyterian College.
Castillo-Lopez comes to Pocatello as a Big South Conference champion. As a freshman for Presbyterian’s conference-winning team in 2017, he was second-team All-Big South in singles and doubles, becoming the first freshman to be named All-Big South in the same season in singles and doubles. He compiled a 12-5 mark in singles play and a 16-8 record in doubles.
In 2018, he was seventh in the league at No. 4 singles with a 9-9 mark. As a junior in 2019, in 43 matches (22 singles and 21 doubles) he recorded 19 victories.
Prior to the 2019-20 season being canceled due to COVID-19, Castillo-Lopez played in 11 of Presbyterian’s 13 matches. He was 4-6 in singles play and 1-1 at No. 3 doubles.
He concluded his career ranked No. 11 in the school’s Division-I era for singles wins with 34, tied for 10th in doubles wins (36) and just outside the top 10 in combined wins (70). His 13 Big South wins ranks eighth, while his 14 Big South doubles wins tied for fourth.
“I am really excited to get Jaime to Pocatello,” Free said. “He is going to be a leader to this program on and off the court. He brings a history of winning and a championship mentality to this team and he is going to be a key piece of our quest to achieve our goals this season.”