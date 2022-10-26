Basketball might look a little different in Pocatello this winter.
At least that’s the word from the Big Sky Conference media and coaches preseason polls, which have voted the Bengals like so: On the men’s side, ISU was picked to finish 10th and last in both the media and coaches polls. On the women’s side, the Bengals were picked to finish eighth in the coaches poll and sixth in the media poll.
Consider the sea change both programs have undergone in recent months and the selections may not come as a surprise. Last season, the men’s team won just five conference games, good for a tie for last in the conference. Over the offseason, the Bengals parted ways with 10 players — some via graduation, others via the transfer portal.
The women’s program encountered similar circumstances. After the Bengals followed a regular-season conference championship with a quarterfinal exit, the team lost almost everyone from the team. All-conference selections Dora Goles (who is now an assistant coach) and Estefi Ors graduated, as did senior Ellie Smith. Diaba Konate transferred, and so did reserves like Jordan Sweeney and Paisley Specht.
If nothing else, the selections mean one thing: Hoops season is returning. The men’s team kicks things off Friday with a home exhibition against Walla Walla, plays another exhibition on Tuesday, then travels to BYU for its first counting game, on Nov. 7.
The women’s team hosts an exhibition against Black Hills State on Nov. 4, then plays for real on Nov. 7, hosting Westminster
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.