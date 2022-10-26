JP1_9909.JPG

Idaho State guard AJ Burgin unfurls a jumper a Big Sky Conference tournament game last season.

 Justin Prax/ISU Media Relations

Basketball might look a little different in Pocatello this winter.

At least that’s the word from the Big Sky Conference media and coaches preseason polls, which have voted the Bengals like so: On the men’s side, ISU was picked to finish 10th and last in both the media and coaches polls. On the women’s side, the Bengals were picked to finish eighth in the coaches poll and sixth in the media poll.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

