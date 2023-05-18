Idaho State men’s basketball and head coach Ryan Looney has announced its spring signing class. The Bengals are welcoming a group of six new Bengals ranging from in-state freshman talent to nationally-ranked junior college transfers.
Kolton Mitchell | 6-1 | PG | Lake City HS, Coeur D’Alene, Idaho
Mitchell comes to the Bengals after an extremely successful career at Lake City High School in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.
The 6-1 point guard led Lake City to a perfect 26-0 record and 5A State Championship his senior season. At the end of the tournament, Mitchell was named 5A All-State, 5A All-State Tournament Team, and the 5A Inland Empire League MVP.
Mitchell averaged 18.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.1 APG and 2.8 SPG during his career.
Coach Ryan Looney on Kolton — “Kolton Mitchell is a winner. While recruiting him we were so impressed with his understanding of how to play and his competitiveness. Kolton plays with a chip on his shoulder. Bengal fans are gonna love him.”
Jaedyn Brown | 6-4 | G | Pullman High School, Pullman, Washington
Brown joins the Bengals after strong high school career at Pullman High School in Pullman, Wash. where he finished 26-1.
The 6-4 Guard garnered multiple awards in his time at Pullman HS including; being named the 2A WIBCA State Player of the Year.
Brown was also named to the 2A Washington All-State Team and was named the 2A Washington GSL MVP.
Brown put up serious career stats including, 27.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 3.5 APG and 2.0 SPG.
Looney on Jaedyn — “Jaedyn Brown is the best shooter we identified in this class. He made 120 three-point shots during his senior season. Even more impressive was that he made over 50% of his attempts. Jaedyn’s best basketball is still ahead of him. We can’t wait to start coaching him.”
Isaiah Griffin | 6-6 | Forward | Southeastern College
The first transfer of the 2023 Spring class, Griffin brings an immediate increase in athleticism to the Bengal’s perimeter.
Playing at Southeastern College in Charleston, South Carolina, Griffin helped lead his team to a 26-9 overall record and advanced the team to the NJCAA National Tournament.
Averaging 12.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 1.5 APG, Griffin was named NJCAA Second-Team All-Region XI.
Looney on Isaiah — “Isaiah Griffin is a big perimeter player with great strength and athleticism. He impacts the game in a lot of ways. Isaiah’s mid-range game is elite. He can score at the rim on smaller guys and is a physical defender. Isaiah will be a great Bengal.”
Gavin Gilstrap | 6-11 | Center | Olney Central College
Adding onto the Bengals’ post presence is Gavin Gilstap, a transfer center from Olney Central College, in Olney, Illinois.
Gilstrap helped lead his team to a 19-11 record this past season while averaging 10.0 PPG, 6.9 RPG and 1.0 APG.
Coach Looney on Gavin — “Our staff is excited about the addition of Gavin Gilstrap. We have followed him for about three years now. This past season he had a fantastic year at Olney Central. At 6-11 and 270 pounds, he is a presence in the paint. Gavin will provide us with another low post scorer and post defender.”
Trent Johnson | 6-7 | Forward | Midland College
Johnson comes to the Bengals after the previous two seasons at Midland College in Midland, Texas.
Johnson was a vital part of the team as he helped advance them to the NJCAA National Tournament with a 28-7 overall record.
Playing forward, Johnson averaged 10.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 1.5 APG
Looney on Johnson — “We thought it was important to add a forward that fits who we want to be and one that is tough and impacts winning. Trent Johnson is that guy. He defends and rebounds at a high level. Trent also has demonstrated the ability to impact the game on offense. He shot 45.2% from the three-point line this year. Bengal fans are gonna love watching this kid.”
Kiree Huie | 6-9 | Forward | Odessa College
The Final spring addition to the Bengals is a huge get in Odessa College transfer Kiree Huie.
At Odessa College, Huie led the team to a 30-4 overall record, advancing the team to the NJCAA National Tournament.
Huie was named to the 2023 All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference this past season among other honors.
The Forward used his impressive size and strength to average 10.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 1.6 BPG while in Odessa, Texas.
Looney on Kiree — “Kiree Huie is a great addition to our roster. He has been pushed hard by his coaches at Odessa. He knows what winning looks like. Kiree is a long and extremely athletic forward. He was Odessa’s leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker. Kiree is going to impact the game on both ends in the Big Sky. He has a bright future ahead of him.”
