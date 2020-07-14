The Idaho State men's basketball team was honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches for its academic success as a team and individually.
This is the fourth time since 2015 that the Bengals have received an NABC Team Academic Excellence Award. To earn the honor, a team is required to have a cumulative 3.0 grade-point average or better for the 2019-20 season.
This year's team boasted a 3.03 GPA.
Nick Huston, Balint Mocsan, Jared Stutzman and Lyle Sutton were named to the Honors Court. To be named to the team, an individual must be a junior or senior and have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
The NABC recognized more than 1,350 men's collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in the classroom this past year.
Earlier in the spring, Stutzman and Austin Smellie were named to the Big Sky Conference All-Academic Team.