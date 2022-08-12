The NCAA allows men’s basketball teams to go on a foreign exhibition game tour once every four years. With nine new players on the roster, Idaho State head coach Ryan Looney figured this was as good a year to take advantage of a team-building excursion as any. After a three-game adventure in Panama last week, Looney’s pretty sure he made the right call.
“It was pretty awesome,” Looney said, “not just the basketball, but the ability to spend time together as a group in a unique environment. I think there were so many parts of the trip that helped to bring our group together….I got a lot of comments from people who were on the trip about how much fun the guys are having, and how quickly they came together as a group.”
The tourism part of the trip included boat and walking tours of the Panama Canal, a visit to the Gamboa Rainforest, a catamaran trip into the Pacific Ocean, and a tour of Panama City’s historic district, including the Panamanian Presidential Palace. Not to mention a lot of “bonding time,” enjoying team meals and hanging out at the hotel.
But there was also basketball to play, and Looney was generally pleased with what he saw on the court as well. ISU won all three games on the trip, beating the Guatemalan National Team 63-44, the Panama U21 team 93-32, and the Guatemalans again, 92-61.
“We’re so far away from playing a normal game and we have to get a little bit better in every area,” Looney said. “But we turned it over less than we have in the past, against an extremely physical defense… There’s no question we are a deeper, more talented team that has a group that fits better with what we want to do on offense.”
Looney had some initial concerns about that offense after playing in an open air, extremely humid environment in game one. Idaho State really struggled making shots against an older, more physical Guatemalan team. The Bengals also had to deal with international rules and officiating, which allow a lot more bumping and grinding.
“There were moments when their physicality was somewhat overwhelming,” Looney said. “Our guys had to adjust to it. The first game, we didn’t shoot it well, but we defended at a high level, rebounded at a high level, and made some winning plays on a night when we didn’t shoot it well from the perimeter.”
When the Bengals moved inside, to Roberto Durán Arena for the next two games, the ISU perimeter shooting improved significantly. The Bengals made 12 threes in each of the next two contests while shooting over 40 percent from distance.
That was complemented by the Bengals’ strong post game. BYU transfer Kolby Lee and returning post man Brayden Parker took turns dominating inside. Lee had 12 points in the opener against Guatemala, then added 12 points and 11 boards against the Panama U21 team. Parker, the junior from Preston, had 32 points over the three games.
“The combination of Lee and Parker was very good,” Looney said. “Kolby is going to be a very good player in the Big Sky, but Brayden exceeded my expectations on the trip for how he performed in a reserve role. In all moments we had a player on the floor who could score with their back to the basket.”
The star of the show, though, was point guard Miguel Tomley, the transfer from Santa Clara. The 6-foot-3 sophomore struggled to make shots in the opener, but found his touch in the next two games, scoring 20 points (with five assists) against the Panama team, and then exploding for 34 vs. the Guatemalans. Tomley averaged more than 21 points in the three games.
“Miguel Tomley is a very good player,” Looney said. “I thought he did a very good job, not only of making shots, but in distributing the ball to other people and in leading the team.”
Graduate transfer guard Brock Mackenzie also made his mark, hitting three straight triples to ignite the Bengals in their last game against the Guatemalans, transfer forward Jay Nagle continued to impress Looney with his passing ability, and true freshman guard Maleek Arington showed signs of being an immediate contributor off the bench with his high basketball IQ and defensive ability. Returning forward Jared Rodriguez added 14 points in the final win against Guatemala.
Looney started the same five in each contest: Tomley and Mackenzie at the guards, Rodriguez and Nagle at the forwards and Lee in the post. “If we had a game at the end of this week, that’s what we’d do,” Looney said of his starting lineup.
The Bengals will open their season Oct. 29 with an exhibition game against Walla Walla University at Reed Gym.
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years, as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, suggestions and column ideas at bpbugger@gmail.com.