The Idaho State men’s 60-meter hurdlers swept the podium on an exciting final day of the 2020 Mountain State Games track and field meet at Holt Arena on Saturday.
Tanner Conner took first, followed by Treyshon Malone and Caleb Brown. Conner’s time of 7.92 seconds tied his own ISU record.
Malone also won the 200 meters in 21.41 seconds.
Conner finished second in the 60-meter dash with a new personal best time of 6.85 seconds.
Elsewhere for the ISU men, Keegan Luker had a big day in the throwing events, winning the men’s weight throw with a personal best mark of 17.40 meters (57’ 1”). The mark was good for the fifth-farthest throw in ISU history.
Luker finished second in the shot put with a throw of 14.53 meters (47’ 8”).
ISU’s 4x400 relay team of Tyler Johnson, Markos Huerta, Adam Elorrieta and Cal Duke won the relay Saturday afternoon with a time of 3:21.76, edging out the team from Weber State by 0.04.
The Bengals also swept the jumps.
Owen Mitchell picked up another win on the year in the men’s high jump, winning with a jump of 2.03 meters (6’ 8”), just off of his personal best. Elorietta finished third in the event with a jump of 1.88 meters (6’ 2”).
Idaho State went one and two in the long jump. Seth Jarus won the event with a jump of 7.23 meters (23’ 8.75”). Malone came in second with a jump of 7.08 meters (23’ 2.75”).
After finishing fifth in the heptathlon earlier in the day, Chase Gardom jumped a personal-best distance of 13.83 meters (45’ 4.5”) to win the triple jump. Kobee Gunter came in third with a jump of 13.54 meters (44’ 5.25”).
On the women’s side, Michaela Didericksen shined again for the Bengals, picking up two podium finishes.
In the 60-meter dash, Didericksen finished in second place with a personal best time of 7.79 seconds. That time is the fifth-fastest in ISU history.
In the 200 meters, Olivia Holmes and Didericksen shined, finishing second and third, respectively. Holmes finished with a personal best time of 25.10 seconds. She was followed by Didericksen in third with a time of 25.62.
Molly Olsen won the 800 meters for ISU, running a personal-best 2:15.12. The time moves Olsen to sixth in the conference standings in the event.
Laura-Louise Alicke picked up another podium finish in the 3,000, finishing second and setting a new personal record time of 10:14.65.
Up next
The Bengals head back to Bozeman, Montana, in two weeks for the Big Sky Tuner meet hosted by Montana State University.