Earlier in the week, when they thought about where they would put the King Spud trophy if they earned its rights, Idaho State players couldn’t decide. If they beat rival Idaho on Thursday night, maybe they’d put it in the locker room. Perhaps the coaches’ office. Nobody could quite agree.
In the aftermath of Idaho State’s 65-55 win over Idaho, all that became certain was that the Bengals might have to agree on some location. Minutes later, it became official: Because the ISU men won their two games against UI by a combined 14 points and and the ISU women lost their two by a combined 13 points, King Spud will be staying in Pocatello.
ISU has a new piece of hardware to add to its building.
“I thought that may have been our most complete game so far this year,” ISU coach Ryan Looney said. “We rebounded it very well. I thought we executed our defensive gameplan, especially on Isaac Jones very well. They run a lot of different actions on offense, and I think our guys were doing a good job kinda sniffing some of that out and communicating it to each other on that end on the floor.”
Idaho State (10-19, 7-9 Big Sky) did its part to earn King Spud, quite literally a plastic potato with a face and a crown, by doing just that: Generating one of the most complete games it’s played all year. In their sixth straight win over the Vandals, the Bengals saw three players score in double figures: Brayden Parker led the way with 17 points, Brock Mackenzie posted 12 and Kolby Lee and Austin Smellie each logged 10. Those guys helped ISU shoot an efficient 49% from the floor.
Watching Parker produce again was like watching a Shawshank Redemption re-run on TV. It’s beginning to feel routine, which is about the best compliment you can give a player. In 11 of his past 13 games, Parker has scored in double figures, including a 26-point binge in his group’s loss to Portland State last weekend.
On Thursday night, Parker did his best Andy Dufresne impression, short of digging a giant hole. He shot a smooth 6-for-10 from the floor — including 5-for-5 from the free throw line — and he also snared nine rebounds, helping his group win that battle, 35-25.
“'I haven’t looked at the stats or anything,” Parker said, “but (it’S) less me and more team. We put more points on the board than they did. So I could go for two or I could go for whatever I had — as long as we win, I’m completely fine.”
When the second half started, if you grabbed some popcorn and you were late getting back to your seat, you might have missed the way ISU pulled away. In the first 20 seconds, forward Jay Nagle put up a short floater, missed, then grabbed his own rebound — and flushed it down for a dunk. Then Parker scored around the basket. Then he did it again.
By then, ISU had built a double-digit lead, its offense dovetailing with its defense at the perfect time. Except the Bengals kept making plays. Smellie delivered an and-one floater. Kolby Lee connected on a couple one-handed push shots from some 12 feet out. When their worst habits surface, the Bengals can grow stagnant on offense, its “swing” offense failing to create open looks.
None of that happened on Thursday night. The Bengals didn’t play a perfect game on offense. But they did make enough plays to keep their lead hovering around 10 for most of the second half. Credit their defense for that reality.
“I think we got stops when it mattered most,” said Smellie, who became the program’s all-time leader in minutes played in this win. “For example, the Sac State game (when ISU nearly blew a 28-point lead), those last couple minutes, they were hitting threes. They were scoring. We weren’t getting any stops. And I feel like tonight, the last couple minutes of the game, we were getting stopped. I think the reason why we were able to hold on to that lead.”
Still, that’s to say nothing of ISU’s defense the whole game, which was magnificent. Idaho State limited Idaho to just a 42% shooting mark. Guard Divant’e Moffitt did total 23 points, but that’s the conference’s third-leading scorer. Jones, who has recorded as many as 42 points in a game this season, posted just nine Thursday night. The Bengals doubled him, hounded him, everything.
That helped ISU do its part to hold on to King Spud. In the end, the Bengals earned the right to hold on to it.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
