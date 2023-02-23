Earlier in the week, when they thought about where they would put the King Spud trophy if they earned its rights, Idaho State players couldn’t decide. If they beat rival Idaho on Thursday night, maybe they’d put it in the locker room. Perhaps the coaches’ office. Nobody could quite agree.

In the aftermath of Idaho State’s 65-55 win over Idaho, all that became certain was that the Bengals might have to agree on some location. Minutes later, it became official: Because the ISU men won their two games against UI by a combined 14 points and and the ISU women lost their two by a combined 13 points, King Spud will be staying in Pocatello.

