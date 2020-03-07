In a game that had 14 lead changes and 10 ties, the Idaho Vandals defeated Idaho State 80-76 on Saturday afternoon at the Cowan Spectrum in Moscow.
Malik Porter had a team-high 25 points for Idaho State. He was 9 for 17 from the field and 7 for 10 from the free-throw line, adding nine rebounds.
Jared Stutzman had 13 points, all in the first half, and Austin Smellie added 10. Idaho State shot 46.6% from the field and was 18 for 24 from the foul line.
"Jared had a good first half on the offensive end," Idaho State coach Ryan Looney said. "I liked how he was aggressive in the first 20 minutes."
Trevon Allen had 33 points to lead Idaho. The Vandals shot 57.7% from the field and 60.9% in the second half. Idaho State was out-rebounded 35-25.
"Our offense isn't the issue," Looney said. "We are even taking care of the ball. We are struggling to play with enough effort on the defensive end. A lot has to do with guarding around the paint."
Idaho State's biggest lead of the game was four points, while the Vandals' biggest lead was seven points.
The game was tied 38-38 at halftime. Idaho State had a chance to tie the game at 77 with 5 seconds left, but Tarik Cool made one of two free throws, leaving the Bengals down one. Idaho missed one of two free throws on the ensuing possession, but the Vandals got the offensive rebound to secure the win.
Idaho State goes into the Big Sky Conference tournament as the No. 11 seed. The Bengals open the tournament in Boise on Wednesday against No. 6 Northern Arizona in the third game of the day, which is expected to tip off around 3 p.m.