The Idaho State men's basketball team lost 100-75 to Eastern Washington on Thursday night in Cheney, Washington.
Idaho State trailed 46-41 at halftime but the Eagles went on a 17-0 run to put the game away. Eastern Washington led by as many as 32 points in the second half.
"I am pretty discouraged right now," Idaho State coach Ryan Looney said. "For the first time we got ourselves down and we folded a bit. We can't do that going into the conference tournament."
Idaho State shot 51.8% from the field. Malik Porter scored a team-high 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Tarik Cool had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Jared Stutzman and Chidi Udengwu each had 12 points.
"Offensively, for the entire game we played good enough to win," Looney said. "We were pretty poor defensively in a lot of areas."
Undengwu had a team-best eight rebounds.
Eastern Washington shot 57.1% from the field. The Bengals were 12 for 24 from the free throw line and were out-rebounded 35-28.
Idaho State had 12 turnovers. Eastern Washington was dominant inside, scoring 56 points in the paint.
Idaho State closes out the regular season at Idaho on Saturday at 3 p.m.