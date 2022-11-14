SALT LAKE CITY — Applause echoed around the arena, dancing around the circular Jon M. Huntsman Center, off the bright red chairs and onto the tan court, where Idaho State had just shocked this Utah crowd into offering an uneasy ovation, the kind a crowd only generates when they really, really, really need their team to get it together.
As the clock ticked under 10 minutes, the Bengals had just drawn within one point, 53-52, thanks to an Austin Smellie triple. Who were these Bengals, dressed in black with orange trim, and how had they made this game so interesting? Why were the Utes struggling to put away these guys?
As they open their non-conference schedule, twice the Bengals have made two major-conference crowds ask the same question. Twice they have not forced them to reckon with the answer. They left somewhat encouraged after dropping a close game to BYU last week. After they did the same on Monday night, falling to Utah in a 70-58 decision, the feeling lingered over them like an umbrella, forcing them to square one disheartening reality with something much more promising.
“Ultimately, we feel like we can compete with anybody we've played so far,” said ISU guard Brock Mackenzie, who recorded 13 points, “and who we're gonna play next.”
ISU may feel disappointed with this result, but the truth is the visitors were squarely in this game for a long while. Kolby Lee paced his team with 15 points. Mackenzie did score 13, but none of those points came in the second half. Guard Miguel Tomley added 11 points for the Bengals, who trailed by a deficit that hovered around six for most of this game, only for the Utes to put things away with nine straight points in the final three minutes.
That brought an end to ISU’s hopes for an upset, which felt possible for nearly an hour and a half. The reason it petered out: The Bengals could not secure key rebounds. They lost the rebounding battle 44-29. The Utes snagged 10 offensive rebounds. They parlayed those into eight points.
“We gotta work on our rebounding,” Mackenzie said. “That was the main message after the game. Gotta be better in that area.”
“I think that it's been an issue for us, not just tonight, but a lot of nights in the short season now that we've had so far,” Idaho State coach Ryan Looney said. “When I coached at a lower level, 10 years at a Division II, my teams led the country in rebound margin for the 10 years. It needs to be a huge part of our identity and who we are. We're not there yet with this team. If we were, we’d be undefeated right now.”
Looney only felt so frustrated with his team’s rebounding issues because he likes their ability to solve them. On Monday, two of the issues were named Lee and Jared Rodriguez, two starting forwards, both of whom played limited minutes because of foul trouble. Their absences didn’t exactly help their team, especially because that forced Looney to play other pieces in the first half — “a lot more minutes than we wanted them to,” he said — but that’s the thing: Like a million other coaches in the country, Looney believes rebounding is more about effort than talent. “The two best rebounders I ever coached,” Looney said, “were 6-foot-4.”
One of those players came from Eastern Oregon. The other was at Seattle Pacific. One pulled down 26 rebounds in a national tournament game. Do these Bengals have that in them? “They’re gonna have to,” Looney said.
If there’s good news for ISU on that front, it’s this: In future games, the Bengals will not face the size mismatches they did against the Utes. The hosts’ high scorer in this game, Branden Carlsen, stands 7 feet tall, with arms to make Doc Ock blush and hands to make Mr. Miyagi’s look slow. Nobody on the Bengals’ upcoming non-conference schedule rosters such a player: Not Denver, Lindenwood, Bethune-Cookman, Central Arkansas, Kansas City, Southern Utah, Montana Western or St. Thomas. “Those will be more like-like opponents,” Looney said, “similar to teams that we will see in Big Sky Conference play all year.”
That is a long way off. ISU, now 1-2 on the season, won’t open conference play until the end of December. The Bengals’ next game is at home, against Denver, set for Friday night in Pocatello. Until then, they will work on rebounding, but they will also work on keeping everything else rolling: The open shots that they couldn’t stick, the passes that sailed just past recipients’ hands — ISU turned it over just nine times in this loss — and the hook shots that trickled off the rim.
“I want to see them continue to do everything they've been doing in every other area,” Looney said, “other than rebounding.”
Maybe then the Bengals won’t just force opposing crowds to nervously encourage their team. They will give them a reason to remember their names.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
