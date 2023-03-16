You could probably divide the just-concluded Idaho State men’s basketball season into three phases.

Non-conference play, which was a wholly-unsatisfying experience marked by a series of close loses in winnable games; conference play, where the Bengals were picked to finish 10th (last), but wound up fifth, ending with a flourish by administering Eastern Washington’s first conference loss after 16 straight wins; and finally, the Big Sky Conference tournament, where the Bengals fell apart defensively in the second half of a first-round loss to Montana, ending their season, and exposing the need, perhaps, for a higher grade of athlete.

Brock Mackenzie conf tournament

Idaho State guard Brock Mackenzie puts up a jumper during last week's Big Sky Tournament game against Montana.
 

