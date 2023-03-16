You could probably divide the just-concluded Idaho State men’s basketball season into three phases.
Non-conference play, which was a wholly-unsatisfying experience marked by a series of close loses in winnable games; conference play, where the Bengals were picked to finish 10th (last), but wound up fifth, ending with a flourish by administering Eastern Washington’s first conference loss after 16 straight wins; and finally, the Big Sky Conference tournament, where the Bengals fell apart defensively in the second half of a first-round loss to Montana, ending their season, and exposing the need, perhaps, for a higher grade of athlete.
“We don’t feel great about the non-conference portion of our schedule,” Bengal coach Ryan Looney said during a recent interview. “Obviously with a bunch of new players, we lost a lot of really close games where, whether it be a turnover, or a poor decision made or a missed free throw, it felt like we were just finding a way not to get it done during that portion of the year.”
The Bengals finished non-conference play 3-11, losing nine of those games by a combined 42 points – an average of 4.6 points a contest.
Then came conference season, and Looney made a number of lineup adjustments – some prompted by injury, some by performance. Starting forward Jared Rodriguez went down with a leg injury in the loss to St. Thomas, missed 17 games and never really got back into the regular rotation. Center Kolby Lee broke a thumb, lost his starting job to an emerging Brayden Parker, but perfected a one-hand push shot that allowed him to shoot 57% from the field, mostly coming off the bench.
Freshman guard Maleek Arington, meanwhile, emerged as a defensive stopper, leading the Bengals in steals with 39 and consistently drawing the assignment of guarding the other team’s best offensive player.
“I was happy with how our guys kind of recovered and responded,” said Looney, who received a five-year contract extension last fall. “Especially at the beginning of conference play. We made some changes with regard to the amount of minutes guys were playing, and what our lineup looked like at that point of the year. We were picked tenth and finished fifth, so I think there’s reason for optimism moving forward.”
ISU finished 11-21 overall, 8-10 in league play.
The Bengals lose seniors Austin Smellie, Brock Mackenzie, Jay Nagle, Lee and Rodriguez, who started a combined 133 games last season. In addition, reserves Tommy Ball, Ed Chang and Ronnie Stapp, none of whom played a significant amount last season, have entered the transfer portal. On Thursday, that list grew to include Pocatello native Daxton Carr, a forward who averaged 3.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game last season.
That leaves a core group of Arington, Parker, Louis Stormark (who missed most of the last two seasons with injuries) and guards Miguel Tomley, AJ Burgin and Jordan Hansen to build around for next season. Looney is optimistic about that foundation.
“I think Maleek Arington proved that he can be a very good player moving forward,” Looney said. “We were disappointed for him, because we felt he should have been freshman of the year in the league. Honestly part of the reason he wasn’t was that he just didn’t get as much opportunity on offense as maybe some of the other guys did. But the impact he had defensively as a freshman was pretty tremendous.”
Looney will be looking for growth in Arington’s offensive game next season. He averaged 5.1 points a game, had a respectable 53 to 29 assist-to-turnover ratio, but shot just 35% from the field, including 26% from the three point line in 19 minutes a game.
Parker, who was named third-team all-conference, made everybody around the ISU basketball office smile recently when he decided to return for another season. The Preston native, whose wife is expecting the couple’s first child soon, already has a degree and no one would be surprised if he decided to get on with life outside basketball.
“Brayden displayed his ability to be a productive interior scorer,” Looney said of the 6-8 center who averaged 11.6 points on 53% shooting, and led ISU in rebounding (4.6) and blocked shots (29). “He’s older and has every reason to think about being done with college, but he’s excited about returning. He’s got some very specific things that he wants to get done academically.”
Tomley, who started 30 games at the guard position, but often found himself on the bench down the stretch in deference to Arington’s defensive skills, still finished third on the team in scoring at 11.5 points a game. He needs to improve his defense and cut down on turnovers – he had a 59 to 60 assist-to-turnover ratio.
“He’s older, but truthfully that was only his sophomore season in college basketball,” Looney said of the transfer from Santa Clara. “He averaged over 10 points a game, and you’d be hard pressed to find a lot of sophomores around the country that were able to accomplish that. We feel good about him being back.”
Carr was the blue collar forward-center off the bench, averaging a little over 3 points in 15 minutes a game. Burgin saw his playing time fall from nearly 13 minutes as a freshman to 10 per game last season, as he continued struggling to find consistency in his shot. Hansen got into 14 games as a true freshman wing player.
“We’ve had individual meetings with every single player already,” Looney said. “I don’t anticipate any more (players leaving the program) at this time, but you never really know, too. The three guys you mentioned (who have entered the portal), we love all of them and we’re thankful for their time here with us. But they are all leaving for different reasons.”
With the six returners and Kolton Mitchell, an all-state point guard from Coeur d’Alene Lake City High School’s undefeated state champions already signed, the Bengals have five scholarships available. While Looney cannot talk about unsigned recruits, Jaedyn Brown, a 6-4 guard from Pullman High School in Washington, announced that has committed to ISU after visiting campus this past weekend.
Brown recently broke the school record for three-pointers in a season with 114, and he shot a red-hot 54 percent from beyond the arc.
Thank you @IdahoStateMBB, @coachlooneyisu, @CoachWhiteISU, @dcfurman, @JO_CoachMutch for an amazing official visit!— Jaedyn Brown (@jaedynbrown03) March 14, 2023
Committed!🧡#SawWood // #GoBengals pic.twitter.com/gkI5hgGiOM
“We don’t think we need to do any more recruiting at the 1 (point guard) or 2 (shooting guard) positions,” Looney said. “We have two of what we feel are very good high school players who are committed. So the 3-4-5 are probably priorities for us moving forward. We’re talking to high school kids, we’re talking to junior college transfers, and now we’re talking to some kids in the portal as well.”
Looney said he has visits lined up for five different recruits over the next two weeks. While he can’t discuss those recruits, sources say that one of the upcoming visits will be taken by 6-11, 270-pound center Gavin Gilstrap, who averaged 10 points and 6.9 rebounds a game while shooting 59 percent from the field for a 19-11 Olney Central junior college team in Illinois. Gilstrap is originally from Spokane, Wash., one of Looney’s favored recruiting grounds.
Buoyed by the excellent performance of D-II transfer Mackenzie, who led the Bengals in scoring in his only season at ISU, Looney said he’s going to get more aggressive in pursuing D-II players who enter the transfer portal. Mackenzie averaged 13.5 points a game for ISU this past season, and had three 30-point outbursts. Looney says there are plenty of examples of D-II players having success after transferring to other Big Sky programs as well, and as a former D-II coach himself, he feels like he has a good story to tell recruits from that level.
Tyler Mrus, a 6-7 small forward who averaged 12 points and 4 rebounds a game for Division 2 Alaska-Fairbanks as a freshman last season, recently announced he has an offer from Idaho State. Looney will be pursuing other D-II transfers as they hit the portal.
Looney said he’d like to wrap up recruiting as quickly as possible, but there are two “dead periods” ahead in the next few weeks when no recruiting can take place. In addition, the transfer portal remains open into early May, so that may also extend ISU’s recruiting efforts.
“We think size at the 3-4-5 is important,” Looney said. “We’re trying to accumulate as much perimeter shooting as we possibly can at a variety of positions. We also know there are a couple of those spots where we maybe we need to increase our athleticism as well to help us become a better defensive team.”
