Idaho State’s men’s basketball games against Southern Utah, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the SUU program, according to an announcement sent out by ISU on Monday.
Canceled Big Sky Conference basketball games cannot be rescheduled, per conference policy.
The games represent the seventh and eighth games that the Bengals have had canceled this season, and the second two-game Big Sky series to have been thus affected.
ISU’s home-and-home series against Weber State on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 was previously canceled.
The Bengals’ next scheduled games are on Feb. 5 and 6 against Eastern Oregon.