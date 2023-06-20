The Idaho State men’s 2023-24 basketball conference schedule was announced Tuesday morning by the Big Sky conference. The 18-game slate begins in late December and runs to early March before the conference tournament.
The Orange and Black open up conference play with a pair of home games, facing off against Montana State on Dec. 28, then squaring up with the University of Montana on Dec. 30.
The Bengals will have two weeks off for the holiday season before traveling to the west coast to take on Portland State on Jan. 11 and Sacramento State on Jan. 13.
Idaho State will then host Idaho on Jan. 18 and Eastern Washington on Jan. 20.
The Bengals then head on a four-game road trip, beginning at Montana State Jan. 22 before heading to Ogden, Utah to face Weber State Jan. 27. Following Weber State the Bengals will travel to Greeley, Colorado, to face Northern Colorado on Feb. 1. The trip concludes Feb. 3 as the team takes on the Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, Arizona.
After the long road trip, the Orange and Black will be home for their next couple of games. On Feb. 8, they host Sacramento State followed by Portland State on Feb. 10.
The Bengals then head north to face Eastern Washington on Feb. 15 and then Idaho on Feb. 17.
Following the two-game road-trip, the Bengals return to Reed Gym for their longest and final homestand of conference play, opening with Weber State on Feb. 24, followed by Northern Arizona on Feb. 29, and finished off with the Northern Colorado on March 2 for senior night.
The Orange and Black have one final game before the tournament, March 4 in Missoula, Montana as they face Montana for their final regular-season game of the year.
