Idaho State forward Brayden Parker goes up for a layup during a game against St. Thomas at Reed Gym.

The Idaho State men’s 2023-24 basketball conference schedule was announced Tuesday morning by the Big Sky conference. The 18-game slate begins in late December and runs to early March before the conference tournament.

The Orange and Black open up conference play with a pair of home games, facing off against Montana State on Dec. 28, then squaring up with the University of Montana on Dec. 30.

 

