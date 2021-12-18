Jared Rodriguez was recruited to be the plaster that filled Idaho State’s gaping hole: 3-point shooting.
The Bengals’ were the gritty party crashers of the Big Sky last season. They finished fourth in the conference because of tenacity and they flamed out in the conference tournament because they couldn’t hit shots outside of the paint.
And, so, Idaho State’s offseason revolved around the 3-point shot. Ryan Looney brought in guys like Rodriguez and freshman AJ Burgin who could knock it down. To really drill the emphasis on his team this summer, Looney set four shooting machines and made each guy on the roster hit 1,500 3-pointers a week.
And somehow, through Idaho State’s first nine games of the season, the Bengals were a dramatically worse 3-point shooting team. How bad? ISU’s 27.6% percentage from beyond the arc ranked 328th in the country.
Which made it odd on Saturday when the Bengals’ public address announcer bellowed out to the crowd late in the second half in what became a 103-68 win over Bethesda, alerting them that Idaho State had set a new school record for 20 made 3’s in a game.
“We just needed to see a couple buckets go down,” said junior guard Emmit Taylor III, who knocked down five triples non the night.
Postgame, Taylor stood next to Rodriguez in the hallway just outside of Idaho State’s locker room. Walking past them, senior Austin Smellie glanced and the two sharpshooters and grinned.
“Hey,” he bellowed out, “they’re hot. Don’t touch ‘em.”
He’s right. Taylor and Rodriguez were flamethrowers on Saturday. For Idaho State, having anyone on fire is a nice change of pace.
That hasn’t happened in a while for the Bengals. Entering Saturday, Idaho State as a team had hit six or less 3-pointers in more than three-fourths of its games. Against Bethesda, Rodriguez knocked down a half-dozen triples himself.
“They just went in,” Rodriguez said of the shots in his 24-point performance. “It was nice to see.”
What was even more cathartic for Looney was the set-up to those made baskets. Idaho State showed unselfishness that’s been absent all year. Even in a blowout, the Bengals moved the ball like they were playing hot potato, swinging it around the court with precision and refusing to settle for contested looks.
“I think that’s a big part of it. Like you can look at the statistics and see that our team made a concerted effort to be better in some areas that we addressed all week long,” Looney said. “We had 35 made baskets on the night and 26 assists. We haven’t come close to doing that all year.
“We had four-straight games where we felt like we got dominated on the glass. And, regardless of who we played tonight, it’s hard to rebound anyone by 25.”
This game is be easy to write off. You shouldn’t. Ignore the level of competition and lopsided stats for a second. Idaho State showed effort it hasn’t demonstrated all year. The Bengals passed more. They crashed the boards with consistency. They didn’t let fatigue turn into lazy defense.
That stuff translates.
Yes, Idaho State’s two wins this season have come against non-NCAA-affiliated teams. But the Bengals’ season-opening victory against Eastern Oregon was concerning. Idaho State won because it has more talent. The Bengals only won by 21 because their energy and intensity lulled in the second half.
It was easy to overlook those issues at the moment, after a win. But then they persisted, and there was no talent advantage the Bengals could cling to.
Their season-opening win was followed up by eight-straight losses and a freefall to the dark abyss of the 300’s. There are 350 teams in Division I college basketball. Before Saturday’s win, Idaho State ranked worse than 300th in some of the most crucial and basic stats in basketball: scoring margin, 3-point percentage, field-goal percentage defense, rebounding margin, etc.
Saturday’s victory might help the Bengals creep back into the 200’s, creep closer to the team they want to be.
“We get one non-conference game before the break (against UC Santa Barbara),’ Looney said. “Let’s go see if we can do the same thing against another Division I team. We know the recipe.”